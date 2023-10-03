Career Certified Names Dan Harris President and Chief Revenue Officer in Move to Continue Accelerating Growth

EdTech powerhouse, Career Certified, maximizes potential by consolidating all Revenue and Customer Operations, further building on their Centers of Excellence model and solidifying their leadership across multi-vertical career education

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Career Certified is pleased to announce the promotions of Dan Harris to President and Chief Revenue Officer and Pat Hirschberg to Senior Vice President of Operations in a move to continue accelerating the Company's strong growth track record and scale for the future.





Dan Harris, Chief Revenue Officer, Career Certified





From his beginnings in Sales at UPS, Dan Harris has mastered success in all his previous posts. Leaning into challenges and evolving market conditions, Dan was the Business Unit President at The CE Shop, a sub-brand of Career Certified, for the past 8 years. With the expansion of the company's portfolio from one brand to several, Dan's objective is to bring the same approach to new brands that he successfully implemented for The CE Shop, the leader in real estate education under Career Certified. Dan will be responsible for all of Product Management, Product Marketing, Sales, and the Learner's Experience, which includes Curriculum, Compliance, and Customer Success.

"Dan Harris embodies everything we hold sacred to doing business the right way," said Gary Weiss, CEO of Career Certified. "Dan is customer-centric, champions the company's Core Values, and is best-in-class when it comes to market strategy and execution. Dan has been an innovator in the EdTech industry, having built the first B2B Sales Team for the Real Estate Industry, implemented cutting edge marketing tactics, and having built and launched new products with great success. This is evident in how he has grown The CE Shop - no matter how challenging the market - from a niche player to the dominant market leader."

"In this role, I'm excited to create an alliance of best practices, focus on core values, and execute with momentum as we continue to build and launch innovative and results driven products that satisfy the needs of our customers," said Dan Harris, "and ultimately serve a group of people I'm deeply proud of and truly enjoy working with."

About Career Certified

Career Certified makes purpose attainable by elevating modern education while accelerating success for students in licensed professions. From Pre-Licensing, Post-Licensing, and Continuing Education coursework to tools for the entire lifecycle of a professional's career, the company pairs an easy-to-use platform and flexible learning options with a deep understanding of students' needs conducive to guiding them to career freedom. Visit CareerCertified.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Liz Meitus

SVP of Corporate Marketing

liz.meitus@theceshop.com

720-822-5314

SOURCE: Career Certified

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787212/career-certified-names-dan-harris-president-and-chief-revenue-officer-in-move-to-continue-accelerating-growth