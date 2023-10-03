A&S Investment Holding/Chairman Ugur Akkus Announce Acquisition of North American Mining Companies, Launch of A&S AIR

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / A&S Investment Holding , a family-operated holding company whose rich history spans three generations, has successfully acquired three mining companies in Canada and one in the United States, significantly strengthening its presence in the North American gold market. The new ventures, which align with A&S Investment Holding's expansion into the gold mining sector, were announced by Founder/Chairman Ugur Akkus, a businessman with 35 years of experience. Additionally, the company has launched A&S AIR, its new private jet company that will provide unparalleled luxury and comfort in air travel for its esteemed clientele.

For over 50 years, A&S Investment Holding has been contributing to the development and modernization of Turkey. Its corporate strategy focuses on synthesizing its experience and expertise in both the domestic and foreign markets. By pursuing developmental and industrial orientations, the company aims to invest in sectors with high profit potential and achieve sustainable growth within targeted periods. This strategy has enabled A&S Investment Holding to support all of its subsidiaries in terms of operational management, corporate governance, and finance.

The company has branched out into promising sectors, including construction, real estate development and sales, banking and finance, investment consulting, energy, manufacturing, export, tourism, media, and communications. This diversification showcases A&S Investment Holding's commitment to adapting to changing market dynamics and seeking new opportunities for growth. Under the leadership of Akkus, one of Turkey's youngest billionaires, A&S Investment Holding has achieved a net worth of over $5 billion and remains committed to quality, value, service, and excellence.

The acquisition of prominent mining companies in Canada and the United States continues the expansion of A&S Investment Holding into the North American investment market. Akkus and his global leadership team are joined by a new CEO, who will leverage his successful track record in mining to position the company for growth in gold as well as energy and real estate.

"Gold holds a significant place in the global economy, and we recognize the potential for growth and success within this sector," says Akkus. "The unveiling of our companies in 2024 will mark the beginning of our exciting journey towards becoming leaders in gold mining. Each of the acquired gold mining companies brings a wealth of experience and resources, allowing us to capitalize on the opportunities available in this lucrative industry."

With the launch of A&S AIR, A&S Investment Holding is filling a niche in the luxury travel market. The new fleet of Bombardier Global 7500 and 6000 Business Jets, which are available for private charters, are strategically located in Istanbul, Dubai, and New York City, allowing them to serve business travelers on three continents and cover major destinations without the need for refueling. On board, A&S AIR's passengers will find spacious seating and bathrooms, cutting-edge entertainment systems, premium materials, and high-quality craftsmanship. They will also have access to customizable fine dining options, state-of-the-art WiFi connectivity and safety features, and aviation innovations that include the Bombardier Vision Flight Deck.

Akkus states, "At A&S Investment Holding, we are thrilled to launch A&S AIR and provide global business travelers with elegant private jet charters. In 2024, we plan to cement A&S AIR's leadership in the luxury aviation industry as we expand across North America and deepen our investments in gold mining. We will continue to diversify our global pursuits while capitalizing on multiple avenues for profitability, whether in Turkey, North America, or beyond."

About A&S Investment Holding

A&S Investment Holding is a highly respected holding company that for nearly 50 years has been contributing to Turkey's development and stable economy. Its mission is to integrate new businesses based on the principles of quality, value, service, and excellence. For more information on Ugur Akkus, A&S Investment Holding Company, and the company's expansion into North American industries, please visit the company's website or contact:

Contact:

Ugur Akkus, A&S Investment Holding Company

Email: info@asinvestmentholding.com

Phone: 0212 801 48 64

SOURCE: A&S Investment Holding

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789670/as-investment-holdingchairman-uur-akku-announce-acquisition-of-north-american-mining-companies-launch-of-as-air