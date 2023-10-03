Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 29 September 2023 its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 7.2% RWE 6.7% NextEnergy Solar Fund 6.4% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 6.1% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 5.5% Drax Group 5.1% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 4.4% Clearway Energy A Class 4.4% SSE 4.1% Foresight Solar Fund 4.0% Bonheur 3.5% Grenergy Renovables 3.5% Harmony Energy Income Trust 3.0% National Grid 2.8% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 2.7% Northland Power 2.4% Iberdrola 2.4% Enefit Green 2.1% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 2.0% Cloudberry Clean Energy 1.7% China Suntien Green Energy 1.5% Cadeler 1.4% AES 1.4% Greencoat Renewable 1.4% Algonquin Power & Utilities 1.2% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 1.2% US Solar Fund 1.2% 7C Solarparken 1.1% Omega Energia 1.0% MPC Energy Solutions 1.0% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 0.9% Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis 0.7% Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente 0.7% Eneti 0.6% Polaris Renewable Energy 0.5% Atrato Onsite Energy 0.5% Boralex 0.5% GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.4% China Everbright Environment 0.3% Innergex Renewable 0.2% Clearvise 0.2% Fusion Fuel Green 0.1% Fusion Fuel Green Warrants 0.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.8%

At close of business on 29 September 2023 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £39 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & funds 40.7% Renewable energy developers 30.5% Renewable focused utilities 9.2% Energy storage 6.2% Biomass generation and production 5.1% Renewable technology and service 2.2% Electricity networks 2.8% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 1.3% Waste to energy 0.3% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.8%

Geographical Allocation % of total net assets United Kingdom 34.0% Europe (ex UK) 34.0% Global 17.4% North America 8.5% Latin America 2.6% China 1.7% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.8% 100%

The Company also announces that its Sole Broker has changed its name to Cavendish Capital Markets Limited following completion of its corporate merger.