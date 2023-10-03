Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
October 03
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 29 September 2023 its investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Greencoat UK Wind
|7.2%
|RWE
|6.7%
|NextEnergy Solar Fund
|6.4%
|Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
|6.1%
|Aquila European Renewables Income Fund
|5.5%
|Drax Group
|5.1%
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|4.4%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|4.4%
|SSE
|4.1%
|Foresight Solar Fund
|4.0%
|Bonheur
|3.5%
|Grenergy Renovables
|3.5%
|Harmony Energy Income Trust
|3.0%
|National Grid
|2.8%
|Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables
|2.7%
|Northland Power
|2.4%
|Iberdrola
|2.4%
|Enefit Green
|2.1%
|Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
|2.0%
|Cloudberry Clean Energy
|1.7%
|China Suntien Green Energy
|1.5%
|Cadeler
|1.4%
|AES
|1.4%
|Greencoat Renewable
|1.4%
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|1.2%
|Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
|1.2%
|US Solar Fund
|1.2%
|7C Solarparken
|1.1%
|Omega Energia
|1.0%
|MPC Energy Solutions
|1.0%
|SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
|0.9%
|Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis
|0.7%
|Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente
|0.7%
|Eneti
|0.6%
|Polaris Renewable Energy
|0.5%
|Atrato Onsite Energy
|0.5%
|Boralex
|0.5%
|GCP Infrastructure Investments
|0.4%
|China Everbright Environment
|0.3%
|Innergex Renewable
|0.2%
|Clearvise
|0.2%
|Fusion Fuel Green
|0.1%
|Fusion Fuel Green Warrants
|0.0%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.8%
At close of business on 29 September 2023 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £39 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Yieldcos & funds
|40.7%
|Renewable energy developers
|30.5%
|Renewable focused utilities
|9.2%
|Energy storage
|6.2%
|Biomass generation and production
|5.1%
|Renewable technology and service
|2.2%
|Electricity networks
|2.8%
|Renewable financing and energy efficiency
|1.3%
|Waste to energy
|0.3%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.8%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|United Kingdom
|34.0%
|Europe (ex UK)
|34.0%
|Global
|17.4%
|North America
|8.5%
|Latin America
|2.6%
|China
|1.7%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.8%
|100%
The Company also announces that its Sole Broker has changed its name to Cavendish Capital Markets Limited following completion of its corporate merger.