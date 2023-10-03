Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.10.2023
PR Newswire
03.10.2023 | 18:00
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 29 September 2023 its investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Greencoat UK Wind7.2%
RWE6.7%
NextEnergy Solar Fund6.4%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust6.1%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund5.5%
Drax Group5.1%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure4.4%
Clearway Energy A Class4.4%
SSE4.1%
Foresight Solar Fund4.0%
Bonheur3.5%
Grenergy Renovables3.5%
Harmony Energy Income Trust3.0%
National Grid2.8%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables2.7%
Northland Power2.4%
Iberdrola2.4%
Enefit Green2.1%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund2.0%
Cloudberry Clean Energy1.7%
China Suntien Green Energy1.5%
Cadeler1.4%
AES1.4%
Greencoat Renewable1.4%
Algonquin Power & Utilities1.2%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc1.2%
US Solar Fund1.2%
7C Solarparken1.1%
Omega Energia1.0%
MPC Energy Solutions1.0%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust0.9%
Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis0.7%
Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente0.7%
Eneti0.6%
Polaris Renewable Energy0.5%
Atrato Onsite Energy0.5%
Boralex0.5%
GCP Infrastructure Investments0.4%
China Everbright Environment0.3%
Innergex Renewable0.2%
Clearvise0.2%
Fusion Fuel Green0.1%
Fusion Fuel Green Warrants0.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.8%

At close of business on 29 September 2023 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £39 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Yieldcos & funds40.7%
Renewable energy developers30.5%
Renewable focused utilities9.2%
Energy storage6.2%
Biomass generation and production5.1%
Renewable technology and service2.2%
Electricity networks2.8%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency1.3%
Waste to energy0.3%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.8%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom34.0%
Europe (ex UK)34.0%
Global17.4%
North America8.5%
Latin America2.6%
China1.7%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.8%
100%

The Company also announces that its Sole Broker has changed its name to Cavendish Capital Markets Limited following completion of its corporate merger.


