Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03
3 October 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 122,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 561.764p. The highest price paid per share was 565.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 557.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0151% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 498,167,181 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 808,888,473. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
1200
557.60
08:08:47
498
560.20
08:11:13
871
560.20
08:11:13
1378
561.00
08:16:00
1306
561.20
08:31:07
1281
562.20
08:32:43
1177
563.60
08:45:48
1217
564.80
08:57:30
1726
565.00
08:58:11
206
565.00
08:58:26
1132
565.00
08:58:26
1364
564.80
08:58:26
1393
564.60
08:58:30
1204
564.40
08:59:15
1255
565.00
09:05:49
1363
564.80
09:05:49
1200
565.80
09:21:37
66
565.80
09:21:37
386
565.20
09:35:17
922
565.20
09:35:17
79
564.40
09:52:05
1200
564.40
09:52:05
488
563.60
10:01:03
670
563.60
10:01:03
151
563.20
10:06:38
328
563.20
10:06:38
799
563.20
10:06:38
1347
562.60
10:13:31
1261
563.20
10:18:01
1129
563.20
10:18:01
181
563.60
10:31:06
1199
563.60
10:31:06
987
563.40
10:33:33
143
563.40
10:33:33
1019
563.40
10:47:52
260
563.40
10:47:52
1128
563.80
10:55:48
1277
564.00
10:59:15
1269
563.60
11:03:20
28
562.20
11:11:36
1200
562.20
11:11:36
1196
562.40
11:19:14
790
564.80
11:36:02
427
564.80
11:36:02
1181
564.60
11:38:12
552
564.60
11:43:00
148
564.60
11:43:00
505
564.60
11:43:00
370
562.60
11:45:15
584
562.60
11:45:15
200
562.60
11:45:15
248
563.20
11:50:09
1121
563.20
11:50:09
1387
563.60
12:04:02
1302
563.80
12:18:15
1345
563.80
12:18:15
684
562.80
12:31:32
626
562.80
12:31:32
176
562.40
12:44:39
1200
562.40
12:44:39
612
561.20
12:55:35
786
561.20
12:55:35
1133
559.20
13:08:58
968
558.80
13:15:12
265
558.80
13:15:12
1294
559.20
13:30:00
1359
559.00
13:30:25
30
559.00
13:30:25
735
559.40
13:36:03
470
559.40
13:36:03
1383
557.60
13:43:23
1287
557.80
13:50:28
1025
558.40
13:57:23
234
558.40
13:57:23
1237
558.60
14:03:57
78
559.60
14:09:35
1200
559.60
14:09:35
217
559.40
14:16:08
22
559.40
14:16:08
994
559.40
14:16:08
354
560.60
14:28:20
1040
560.60
14:28:20
2141
563.60
14:34:04
62
563.60
14:36:38
1200
563.60
14:36:38
62
563.20
14:36:59
1200
563.20
14:36:59
1220
563.20
14:36:59
1133
563.60
14:39:30
1137
563.00
14:42:11
487
563.60
14:46:19
843
563.60
14:46:19
131
563.00
14:48:15
1100
563.00
14:48:15
1355
563.80
14:51:59
85
563.20
14:55:47
1200
563.20
14:55:47
1268
562.80
14:57:35
152
562.40
15:00:32
1109
562.40
15:00:32
74
562.00
15:02:50
1200
562.00
15:02:50
875
561.20
15:06:32
494
561.20
15:06:32
1334
562.60
15:12:31
956
562.60
15:12:31
330
562.60
15:12:31
1279
561.00
15:14:41
132
558.60
15:19:10
1096
558.60
15:19:10
419
559.40
15:23:47
902
559.40
15:23:47
1263
561.40
15:27:54
530
560.40
15:28:59
813
560.40
15:28:59
934
561.00
15:33:41
583
561.00
15:33:41
704
561.20
15:36:09
627
561.20
15:36:09
428
561.00
15:38:36
781
561.00
15:38:36
1179
561.60
15:42:52
1359
561.20
15:44:48
1374
560.40
15:46:06
1229
559.80
15:51:17
841
560.00
15:55:15
426
560.00
15:55:15
47
560.00
15:55:50
1262
560.00
15:55:50
1277
560.00
15:59:46
1362
559.40
16:01:06
687
558.20
16:04:31
575
558.20
16:04:31
617
557.80
16:05:57
583
557.80
16:05:57
631
557.60
16:07:13
584
557.60
16:07:13
143
557.80
16:09:50
611
557.80
16:09:50
381
557.80
16:10:26
30
557.80
16:13:04
1200
557.80
16:13:04
76
558.40
16:15:09
753
559.00
16:16:13
120
559.00
16:16:13
662
558.80
16:16:37
65
558.80
16:16:37
658
558.80
16:16:38
1291
558.80
16:19:33
1177
558.80
16:21:09
320
559.00
16:22:41
788
559.00
16:22:41