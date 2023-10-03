Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

3 October 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 122,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 561.764p. The highest price paid per share was 565.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 557.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0151% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 498,167,181 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 808,888,473. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1200

557.60

08:08:47

498

560.20

08:11:13

871

560.20

08:11:13

1378

561.00

08:16:00

1306

561.20

08:31:07

1281

562.20

08:32:43

1177

563.60

08:45:48

1217

564.80

08:57:30

1726

565.00

08:58:11

206

565.00

08:58:26

1132

565.00

08:58:26

1364

564.80

08:58:26

1393

564.60

08:58:30

1204

564.40

08:59:15

1255

565.00

09:05:49

1363

564.80

09:05:49

1200

565.80

09:21:37

66

565.80

09:21:37

386

565.20

09:35:17

922

565.20

09:35:17

79

564.40

09:52:05

1200

564.40

09:52:05

488

563.60

10:01:03

670

563.60

10:01:03

151

563.20

10:06:38

328

563.20

10:06:38

799

563.20

10:06:38

1347

562.60

10:13:31

1261

563.20

10:18:01

1129

563.20

10:18:01

181

563.60

10:31:06

1199

563.60

10:31:06

987

563.40

10:33:33

143

563.40

10:33:33

1019

563.40

10:47:52

260

563.40

10:47:52

1128

563.80

10:55:48

1277

564.00

10:59:15

1269

563.60

11:03:20

28

562.20

11:11:36

1200

562.20

11:11:36

1196

562.40

11:19:14

790

564.80

11:36:02

427

564.80

11:36:02

1181

564.60

11:38:12

552

564.60

11:43:00

148

564.60

11:43:00

505

564.60

11:43:00

370

562.60

11:45:15

584

562.60

11:45:15

200

562.60

11:45:15

248

563.20

11:50:09

1121

563.20

11:50:09

1387

563.60

12:04:02

1302

563.80

12:18:15

1345

563.80

12:18:15

684

562.80

12:31:32

626

562.80

12:31:32

176

562.40

12:44:39

1200

562.40

12:44:39

612

561.20

12:55:35

786

561.20

12:55:35

1133

559.20

13:08:58

968

558.80

13:15:12

265

558.80

13:15:12

1294

559.20

13:30:00

1359

559.00

13:30:25

30

559.00

13:30:25

735

559.40

13:36:03

470

559.40

13:36:03

1383

557.60

13:43:23

1287

557.80

13:50:28

1025

558.40

13:57:23

234

558.40

13:57:23

1237

558.60

14:03:57

78

559.60

14:09:35

1200

559.60

14:09:35

217

559.40

14:16:08

22

559.40

14:16:08

994

559.40

14:16:08

354

560.60

14:28:20

1040

560.60

14:28:20

2141

563.60

14:34:04

62

563.60

14:36:38

1200

563.60

14:36:38

62

563.20

14:36:59

1200

563.20

14:36:59

1220

563.20

14:36:59

1133

563.60

14:39:30

1137

563.00

14:42:11

487

563.60

14:46:19

843

563.60

14:46:19

131

563.00

14:48:15

1100

563.00

14:48:15

1355

563.80

14:51:59

85

563.20

14:55:47

1200

563.20

14:55:47

1268

562.80

14:57:35

152

562.40

15:00:32

1109

562.40

15:00:32

74

562.00

15:02:50

1200

562.00

15:02:50

875

561.20

15:06:32

494

561.20

15:06:32

1334

562.60

15:12:31

956

562.60

15:12:31

330

562.60

15:12:31

1279

561.00

15:14:41

132

558.60

15:19:10

1096

558.60

15:19:10

419

559.40

15:23:47

902

559.40

15:23:47

1263

561.40

15:27:54

530

560.40

15:28:59

813

560.40

15:28:59

934

561.00

15:33:41

583

561.00

15:33:41

704

561.20

15:36:09

627

561.20

15:36:09

428

561.00

15:38:36

781

561.00

15:38:36

1179

561.60

15:42:52

1359

561.20

15:44:48

1374

560.40

15:46:06

1229

559.80

15:51:17

841

560.00

15:55:15

426

560.00

15:55:15

47

560.00

15:55:50

1262

560.00

15:55:50

1277

560.00

15:59:46

1362

559.40

16:01:06

687

558.20

16:04:31

575

558.20

16:04:31

617

557.80

16:05:57

583

557.80

16:05:57

631

557.60

16:07:13

584

557.60

16:07:13

143

557.80

16:09:50

611

557.80

16:09:50

381

557.80

16:10:26

30

557.80

16:13:04

1200

557.80

16:13:04

76

558.40

16:15:09

753

559.00

16:16:13

120

559.00

16:16:13

662

558.80

16:16:37

65

558.80

16:16:37

658

558.80

16:16:38

1291

558.80

16:19:33

1177

558.80

16:21:09

320

559.00

16:22:41

788

559.00

16:22:41


© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.