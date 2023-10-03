3Sixty Insights Announces Merger With GxT Advisors

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / 3Sixty Insights, a leading research and consulting firm, has announced that it will merge with HCM technology and services research and analyst advisory firm GxT Advisors. The newly combined firm will operate under the 3Sixty Insights brand moving forward, with a brand refresh planned for later in 2023.





3Sixty Insights Logo





GxT Advisors adds a depth of marketplace expertise and strategic advisory capability to 3Sixty's growing research set and content solutions, accelerating its next stage of growth.

"We are excited for this new phase at 3Sixty Insights," said Nicholas Biron, founder and CEO of 3Sixty Insights. "In particular, we are pleased that the merger will add two new powerhouse members to our analyst team. They bring expertise that rounds us out from both a research and a product perspective, meaning we now have the potential to expand the depth and breadth of our analysis even further."

Steve Goldberg and Pete Tiliakos co-founded GxT Advisors, which launched in January of 2023. Both bring decades of experience as practitioners, consultants, and analysts, as well as on the vendor side. Goldberg was named one of the Top 100 HRTech Influencers by Human Resource Executive for 2023. Tiliakos co-created and co-hosts the podcast HR & Payroll 2.0.

Goldberg and Tiliakos have a long relationship with the brand, having both served on the 3Sixty Insights Global Executive Advisory Council. To 3Sixty Insights' research content and focus on business decision-making and software deployment, they add strong consulting backgrounds and deep product domain knowledge.

"Merging with 3Sixty Insights is such a natural fit," says Tiliakos. "It's the perfect time and 3Sixty is the perfect home to nurture the unique approach and vision of GxT Advisors. Both firms are incredibly well-aligned culturally, and both are on a mission to disrupt and redefine the modern analyst firm experience and the value it should provide vendor organizations along their unique growth journeys."

About GxT Advisors

GxT Advisors is a leading HR technology and services research and analyst advisory firm. We offer deep HCM marketplace expertise forged by our practitioner and industry careers and extensive research-based advisory experience spanning over 30 years. We partner with leading and emerging solution providers, guiding their success through experience and insight. Our firm prides itself on enabling value-based outcomes for our clients through long-term relationships.

About 3Sixty Insights

3Sixty Insights provides organizations with a deep understanding of how to bridge the gaps between business units with strategic approaches for streamlining the overall decision-making process, successfully managing your solutions, and maximizing overall value from information technology investments. 3Sixty Insights' goal is to help solution providers and their clients understand and navigate continual changes in the buying process by bridging the gaps between IT, line-of-business, financial leadership, and executive management. Let us provide you with the answers to this systemic challenge with collaborative solutions you can put into practice. More information can be found at www.3sixtyinsights.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest updates.

Contact Information

Natalie Harrington

press@3sixtyinsights.com

(978) 330-5922

SOURCE: 3Sixty Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/788925/3sixty-insights-announces-merger-with-gxt-advisors