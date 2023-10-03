Regulatory News:

Orano's Board of Directors, in session on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, took note of Philippe Knoche's resignation from his position as Chief Executive Officer of the Group.

Pending the appointment of a successor, the French government has appointed Claude Imauven as interim Chief Executive Officer in addition to his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Claude Imauven made a point of praising the work carried out by Philippe Knoche at the head of the Group for the past nine years: "Philippe Knoche is a true captain of industry, one of those great company leaders capable of meeting and surpassing the challenges entrusted to them. Today he departs a group that has established its reputation and expertise around the world as a leader in its markets, that has returned to sound financial health, and that has numerous development opportunities both in France and abroad".

