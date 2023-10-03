StereoVision Entertainment, Inc.: Eco Allies Inc. Makes Key Talent Acquisition - Karen Francis Lawrence Becomes Board Member and Chief Investment Officer

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Eco Allies®., Inc., a Stereo Vision subsidiary, announced today that Karen Francis Lawrence was elected as a member of the Board of Directors. She was also appointed as Eco Allies' Chief Investment Officer.

"We're very fortunate to have Karen Francis Lawrence accept our invitation to join Eco Allies' management team," stated Eco Allies Founder, Jack Honour. "Working with the broker/dealers, hedge funds, investment bankers, and family office relationships management has developed, Ms. Lawrence and her network of private investors and investment firms will accelerate the completion of the sale of shares in Eco Allies' $20 million SEC qualified Reg A+ offering. The funding will make Eco Allies' two planned biochar plants and its SuperGreenTree Farm fully operational. https://ecoallies.biz/assets/files/EA-Summary-JHH-updated.pdf

"Our team is made up of the top experts in the biochar industry along with strong engineering, manufacturing, sales, and administrative personnel. All are focused on making and selling Eco Allies' brand 1st quality biochar on a global scale. Also master agronomists will be planting SuperGreenTree forests," said Ms. Lawrence. "We are perfectly positioned in the market for exponential growth."

Prior to joining Eco Allies, Ms. Lawrence was a partner at a Swiss-based fin-tech company. She is also a partner and broker in a Miami, Florida real estate firm where she achieved global growth, establishing a top luxury real estate brand. She is a co-founder of other companies and is the co-founder of a women's community group which provides education in cryptocurrency and digital assets. Contact KFrancis@ecoallies.biz

The Vision Group of companies: Stereo Vision Entertainment Inc. http://stereovision.com is a publicly-traded Nevada company (OTC Pink:SVSN) utilizing its award-winning team of industry professionals in the areas of (1) ecological restoration and preservation through its wholly-owned subsidiary Climate Cure Capital Corporation and its audited, SEC reporting, for-profit Nevada Benefit corporation subsidiary, Eco Allies®, Inc. http://ecoallies.biz (2) creating, producing and distributing family friendly multi-media content with its wholly-owned 9-time Emmy-Award-winning production company, REZN8. http://rezn8.com.

CONTACT:

Jack Honour, CEO

818-326-6018

Jack@ecoallies.biz

SOURCE: Stereo Vision Entertainment, Inc.

