Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2023) - NCM Investments is pleased to announce that the NCM Kipling family of alternative funds has been nominated as finalists for the 2023 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards.

Kipling Strategic Income is a finalist in the Credit Focused Category for:

Best 5 Year Return

Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio

Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio

Kipling Global Enhanced Dividend is a finalist in the Equity Focused Category for:

Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio

Kipling Global Enhanced Growth Fund is a finalist in the Equity Focused Category for:

Best 1 Year Return

Best 5 Year Return

Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio

Alex Sasso, CEO of NCM said, "I am incredibly proud of the entire Kipling investment team as this award is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to supporting advisors and creating a strong client experience."

The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program currently represents a total of 233 unique Canadian hedge funds that are being considered for a 2023 Canadian Hedge Fund Award. The annual awards are a quantitative measure, based on performance data to June 30th, provided to, and tabulated by, Fundata Canada.

Wan Kim, Senior Vice President, National Sales & Marketing at NCM said, "Sharpe Ratio measures the performance of an investment after adjusting for its risk, and I'm very proud to see all three NCM Kipling funds being recognized for their disciplined risk management."

The 2023 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards will be presented on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at a Gala Awards dinner at One King West Hotel in Toronto, following the 2023 Canadian Hedge Fund Conference in the afternoon.

Kipling Strategic Income is a fixed income 130/30 alternative fund. This structure enables the fund to seek yield, pursue returns and manage risk. This fund provides a steady stream of income through fixed income investing. It focuses on capital preservation while mitigating risk exposure from both an interest rate risk and credit risk perspective.

Kipling Global Enhanced Dividend is a global equity 130/30 alternative fund. This structure enables the fund to hedge risk and potentially reduce downside volatility. This fund focuses on dividend growth, profitability and balance sheet flexibility, emphasizing cash flows to shareholders. It offers geographic and sector diversification beyond the domestic market in areas such as Technology, Health Care, Industrials, and Consumer Discretionary.

Kipling Global Enhanced Growth Fund is a global equity 130/30 alternative fund. This structure enables the fund to achieve high active share which is correlated with performance outcomes. Exposure to the world's largest, most diverse, and most liquid equity markets. Emphasizes high growth sectors, such as healthcare and technology. Focuses on companies that can reinvest in opportunities with high rates of return.

About NCM Investments

NCM is made for advice. We are an award-winning independent investment manager with an extensive range of actively-managed mutual funds and alternative investments that complement mainstream funds and ETFs. We've been solving the issues facing financial advisors and their clients since 1999 and offer perspectives on topics like performance, fees and risk that might surprise you. We believe that a little creativity can go a long way towards helping Canadians achieve their financial goals, and we work closely with financial advisors who agree.

The Kipling Funds are only available for sale to investors who meet the definition of "accredited investor" as set forth in National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus and Registration Exemptions, or non-individuals who will be investing a minimum of $150,000. Please contact us or consult the offering documents to determine your qualification status. Investors should take note that certain statements in this report about a fund or strategy, including expected future performance, are forward-looking. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what the portfolio manager believes are reasonable assumptions, the portfolio manager cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. NCM Asset Management Ltd. as manager and portfolio manager of the Kipling Funds may engage one or more sub advisors to provide investment management services to certain Funds, including its affiliate, Cumberland Investment Counsel Inc.

