EQS-Ad-hoc: Aqueduct European CLO 7-2022 Designated Activity Company / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The announcement, published on October 2nd, 2023 at 8:33 p.m. CET was accidentally released by EQS under the Aqueduct European CLO 7-2022 Designated Activity Company. The announcement will be published simultaneously today under the correct company name Aqueduct European CLO 8-2022 Designated Activity Company.
End of Inside Information
03-Oct-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aqueduct European CLO 7-2022 Designated Activity Company
|32 Molesworth Street
|D02Y512 Dublin 2
|Ireland
|Phone:
|+353 697 3200
|ISIN:
|IE0006JEKY98
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1740493
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1740493 03-Oct-2023 CET/CEST