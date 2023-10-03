EQS-Ad-hoc: Aqueduct European CLO 8-2022 Designated Activity Company / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MAR Notification - Aqueduct European CLO 8-2022 Designated Activity Company



03-Oct-2023 / 21:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The announcement was incorrectly published by EQS on October 2nd, 2023 at 8:33 p.m. CET under the Aqueduct European CLO 7-2022 Designated Activity Company.



02-Oct-2023

MAR Notification - Aqueduct European CLO 8-2022 Designated Activity Company



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of insider information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Aqueduct European CLO 8-2022 Designated Activity Company (the "Issuer") issuance of up to €20,000,000 Participating Term Certificates due 2024

Dublin, October 2, 2023 - Aqueduct European CLO 8-2022 Designated Activity Company (Vienna MTF, ISIN: IE000R49VZ64), a designated activity company limited by shares incorporated under the laws of Ireland and established to, inter alia, acquire, manage, hold, sell, dispose of, finance and trade in all forms of financial assets and to carry on the business of a qualifying company within the meaning of section 110 of the Taxes Consolidation Act 1997 (as amended) of Ireland.

Pursuant to the terms of the warehouse deed originally dated 10 May 2021 (as amended from time to time) entered into between, among others, HPS Investment Partners CLO (UK) LLP and the Issuer (the "Warehouse Deed"), certain consents have been received in relation to the sale of all of the Portfolio Investments (as such term is defined in the Warehouse Deed).

- End of Insider Information -

Contact:

The Directors

Aqueduct European CLO 8-2022 Designated Activity Company

32 Molesworth Street

Dublin 2

Ireland

Telephone: +353 697 3200

Email: mfdublin@maples.com



Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information concerning Aqueduct European CLO 8-2022 DAC and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by Aqueduct European CLO 8-2022 DAC may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. Aqueduct European CLO 8-2022 DAC assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.







End of Inside Information



03-Oct-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com



