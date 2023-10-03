ONEMEDNET CORP.: OneMedNet Expands Leadership Team with Addition of Technology Leader, Steven Chartier

Addition of Steven highlights OneMedNet's Growth Trajectory and adds to our Bench of Industry Leading Talent in Life Sciences Domain and Technology

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / OneMedNet Corporation ("OneMedNet" or the "Company"), the leading curator of regulatory-grade Imaging Real Word Data, through its proven OneMedNet iRWD solution, today announced that it has expanded its executive leadership with the addition of Steven Chartier, as Director Product Management, Head of Data, effective today. The addition of Steven highlights OneMedNet's growth trajectory and add to the company's industry-leading talent.

Mr. Chartier brings more than 30 years of proven experience delivering technology solutions and leading transformative data technology experience in the healthcare space across the full clinical trial spectrum from protocol development to post market surveillance to his role as Director Product Management, Head of Data. At OneMedNet, Mr. Chartier will be responsible for the product direction of OneMedNet's indexing platform and data solutions and will report directly to President, Aaron Green. He has led technology and product initiatives to create full clinical trial platforms providing trial oversight, site management, subject randomization, medical imaging reads, data streaming, clinical risk mitigation, and drug efficacy.

Mr. Chartier joins from Calyx, an Enterprise Software as a Service ("SaaS") provider where he was Senior Director of Technology and led the development of data and analytics strategies and unified 1,000's of heterogeneous data silos into one data platform to optimize delivery of Medical Imaging ("MI") services. Previously, he was Director of Technology at Parexel, one of the world's leading global clinical research organizations, where he served for more than 15 years. At Parexel, he introduced their first data hub and analytics warehouse unifying clinical data from more than 3,000 clinical trials leading a program to improve electronic data capture quality dramatically to enhance Parexel's business futures in risk-based fundamentally monitoring.

"Steven is a great addition to our leadership team," commented Aaron Green, President of OneMedNet. "His extensive experience, as a proven leader delivering technology solutions in data analytics and architecture, data silo unification and mining, and technology team management, will be extremely beneficial to our organization, our partners, and our customers."

"Joining OneMedNet is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform the curation of Real World Data in a way that is effective, accessible, and sustainable," said Mr. Chartier. "I truly believe that OneMedNet's iRWD solution is pioneering the future of Real World Data curation. I am excited to be part of this amazing journey and contribute to the Company's growth trajectory."

Mr. Chartier holds a Master of Science in Computer Engineering from Boston University and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University.

About OneMedNet Corporation

Founded in 2009, OneMedNet provides innovative solutions that unlock the significant value contained within the clinical image archives of healthcare providers. Employing its proven OneMedNet iRWD solution, OneMedNet securely de-identifies, searches, and curates a data archive locally, bringing a wealth of internal and third-party research opportunities to providers. By leveraging this extensive federated provider network, together with industry leading technology and in-house clinical expertise, OneMedNet successfully meets the most rigorous RWD Life Science requirements. As previously announced, OneMedNet signed a definitive business combination agreement with Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq:DKDC), a special purpose acquisition company, on April 25, 2022, that will result in a newly combined company to be publicly listed that is expected to close in October 2023. For more information, please visit www.onemednet.com.

