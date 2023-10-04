The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta: Seventeen Gas Balloons to Fly Over Central and Northeastern United States are Piloted and Part of an International Competition

Organizers urge safe passage for sport balloons which appear to be similar to spy balloons that crossed over the Pacific

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Seventeen gas balloons will be traveling across the United States as part of the 66th annual Coupe Aéronautique Gordon Bennett Gas Balloon Race (Gordon Bennett), which will launch from the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on October 7th, 2023. During this internationally renowned distance race, pilots will test their skills and abilities as they aim to fly the furthest from Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"The balloons that you'll see flying across the United States as part of the Gordon Bennett race are FAA-registered aircraft and steered by some of the most talented pilots from around the world," said Sam Parks, Executive Director, Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. "We're thrilled to host this event and see just how far these pilots can travel."

The hydrogen gas-filled sport balloons that launch from Albuquerque's Balloon Fiesta Park, historically will fly great distances. A typical flight path will include an area between Minnesota and Virginia, with the winners landing as far away as Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Vermont and into Quebec and Newfoundland Canada. The first Gordon Bennett launched in 1906, with 16 balloons launching from the Tuileries Gardens in Paris, France. The United States last hosted the Gordon Bennett in 2008 when sport balloons launched from Albuquerque.

From the ground the sport balloons will appear as spherical in shape, typically white and/or yellow in color, carrying a two-person team in the gondola. Unlike the spy balloons spotted earlier this year over the northern part of the United States and Canada, these sport balloons are much smaller and will have flags draped from either the gondola or the balloon envelope. Plus, they will be easily track online as the sport balloons float across the nation's mid-section toward the Northeast.

YB tracking technology will be leveraged by pilots during the Gordon Bennett, which allows for satellite tracking of these balloons. Balloons participating in the Gordon Bennett can be tracked, here: https://live.gordonbennett.aero

A Full list of participating teams can be found, here: https://balloonfiesta.com/Gordon-Bennett-2023

More information on this race, can be found, here: https://balloonfiesta.com/Gordon-Bennett-News-Releases-and-Announcements2

About the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta & Gordon Bennett Cup

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, powered by ExxonMobil, is the host for the 66th Gordon Bennett Cup. The Balloon Fiesta is a festival of hot air balloons that takes place in October in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. For details on events, schedule, entertainment and photographs visit our website www.balloonfiesta.com and follow us on Twitter @BalloonFiesta and Facebook.

