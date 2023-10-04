Agile Evolutionary Group: Dr. Michael T. Conner Announces International Partnership With Wisdomarchy Private Limited to Launch SAILL Program

Michael Conner Ed.D. leads Agile Evolutionary Group in partnership with Wisdomarchy Private Limited to launch the Strategic AI Leadership Lab (SAILL Program).

MIDDLETOWN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Dr. Michael T. Conner, Ed.D. is proud to announce a transformative partnership between Agile Evolutionary Group (AEG), where he serves as CEO, and Wisdomarchy Private Limited, a leading training consultancy based in India. This unprecedented collaboration signifies a remarkable convergence of expertise and innovation in the fields of leadership training and education.

The partnership with Wisdomarchy Private Limited, which is led by CEO/Founder Shweta Singh, will mark the introduction of the Strategic AI Leadership Lab (SAILL Program), set to launch in November 2023. The program is in its final stages of fine-tuning, including logistics and global sales support. The SAILL Program promises an extraordinary opportunity for both Wisdomarchy Private Limited and AEG.

"This collaboration is a fusion of two visionary organizations dedicated to shaping the future of leadership training and education," says Dr. Michael T. Conner, Ed.D. "Wisdomarchy Private Limited's unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier leadership training solutions aligns seamlessly with AEG's mission to pioneer educational excellence."

Agile Evolutionary Group (AEG) is a pioneering education company founded by Dr. Michael T. Conner, Ed.D., dedicated to transforming leadership training and education for the better. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, AEG aims to shape the leaders of tomorrow.

Note Dr. Conner, "The SAILL Program is unique, triangulating case pedagogy, peer learning networks, and live lectures. With a multi-disciplinary curriculum, the SAILL program develops participants in EI leadership competencies and AI technical skills. The Strategic AI Leadership Lab is the only program that features content grounded in emotional intelligence leadership theory and AI leadership practices."

Wisdomarchy Private Limited Private Limited is a leading training consultancy based in India, dedicated to providing top-notch leadership training solutions. Led by CEO/Founder Shweta Singh, Wisdomarchy Private Limited is committed to empowering leaders with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in a rapidly changing world.

Shweta Singh of Wisdomarchy Private Limited notes, "We are elated to collaborate with Agile Evolutionary Group on the SAILL Program. Together, we will elevate leadership education to unprecedented heights, providing leaders worldwide with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly complex landscape."

Dr. Michael T. Conner, Ed.D., a distinguished educator and CEO of Agile Evolutionary Group, is dedicated to eliminating biases in statistical models. He holds a B.A. in elementary education from Lasell University, pursued advanced studies at the University of Bridgeport and Southern Connecticut State University, and earned his Ed.D. from Cambridge College. Dr. Conner also holds an Advanced Certificate in Management, Innovation, and Technology from MIT.

