

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Group announced total U.S. third-quarter sales of 216,878 units, an increase of 40.8% from the prior year.



Total car sales for the third-quarter were 74,259 units up 39.6% from the previous year. Quarterly total truck sales climbed 41.3% year-over-year to 142,619 units.



Nissan Division sales for the third quarter were 200,334 units up 40.2% from prior year.



INFINITI sales for the third quarter rose 47.2% to 16,544 units from the previous year.



