

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) and its dealers delivered 674,336 vehicles in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2023, up 21% from the prior year. Retail sales were up 16% year-over-year.



The company noted that strong customer demand for its portfolio of trucks and SUVs drove sales growth across all its brands in the third quarter.



The company reported a 28% rise in third quarter sales of electric vehicles compared to second quarter.



The company noted that 442,586 vehicles were in inventory, the best quarter ending since third quarter 2020.



GM's total sales were up 19% for the calendar year.



