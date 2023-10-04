Featured presentations highlight how Seven Bridges delivers flexibility, compatibility and collaboration in support of key initiatives like AI/ML in drug discovery and neoantigen research

Velsera, a global healthcare technology company offering a universal software platform to connect clinical care with discovery, is proud to announce its title sponsorship at BioTechX Europe in Basel, Switzerland, where it will showcase its industry-leading Seven Bridges bioinformatics platform.

This conference is Europe's largest congress covering diagnostics, precision medicine and digital transformation in pharmaceutical development and healthcare. One of the keynote presentations, sponsored by Velsera, will be on the topic of "Digital Transformation of Early Research at Novo Nordisk and Leveraging AI/ML for Drug Discovery", featuring Asli Ismihan Ozen, head of research engineering, digital science and innovation at Novo Nordisk. She takes the stage at 9:20 am on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Additionally, Jack DiGiovanna, Velsera's senior vice president of science strategy, will present on "Unleashing the Power of Neoantigens", with an insightful look at solving complex problems through interoperability, collaborative research, community best practice, cloud-based data federation and data science pipeline repeatability. His talk is at 12:05 pm on Thursday, Oct. 5, as part of the bioinformatics track.

Velsera's bioinformatics platform powers the healthcare and life sciences ecosystem with data and insights made actionable by AI. Pharma and biotech partners using the platform are able to accelerate their drug development pipeline through multi-omics-driven target identification and validation, lead optimization, and preclinical testing and clinical trial optimization, which all together drive multi-omics analysis pipelines and generate and validate hypotheses at scale.

At booth #503, Velsera will highlight the platform's capabilities, including:

Connected Cloud: Giving partners the ability to keep data in their own buckets with storage support for AWS, Azure, and the Google Cloud Platform

Giving partners the ability to keep data in their own buckets with storage support for AWS, Azure, and the Google Cloud Platform Public App Gallery: Providing access to 700+ ready-to-use, optimized tools and workflows that also can be incorporated into custom pipelines

Providing access to 700+ ready-to-use, optimized tools and workflows that also can be incorporated into custom pipelines Industry-Standard Tools: Support for the Nextflow workflow language lets researchers execute their apps in a secure, compliant and collaborative environment

Support for the Nextflow workflow language lets researchers execute their apps in a secure, compliant and collaborative environment Multi-Cloud: Offering flexibility and compatibility so all workflows can be exported and run on multiple cloud vendors and regions, enabling analysis of data where it lives

Offering flexibility and compatibility so all workflows can be exported and run on multiple cloud vendors and regions, enabling analysis of data where it lives Cost Management: Lowering data processing costs by up to 80 percent compared to other platforms

The Velsera team will also be demonstrating the integrated parts of its comprehensive platform that help connect discovery with diagnostics. These include the Clinical Genomics Workspace, a leading platform for clinical interpretation and reporting, and FastFinder, which brings sample workflow orchestration to molecular labs, adding automation, lab QC monitoring, audit readiness and compliance to diagnostic research and testing.

About Velsera

Velsera is the precision engine company. Launched in January 2023, we connect healthcare and life sciences to reveal the true promise of precision medicine -- a continuous flow of knowledge among researchers, scientists and clinicians around the world, creating insights that radically improve human health. For more information, visit www.velsera.com.

