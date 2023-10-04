dsm-firmenich provides additional pro forma financial information for 2022 and 2023

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland and HEERLEN, Netherlands, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, provides additional pro forma financial information for 2022 and 2023.

The historical pro forma financials are prepared as a combination of the historical figures reported by DSM N.V. and Firmenich SA.

The historical pro forma financials are unaudited and include estimates and approximations.

FY 2022 pro forma financials (updated as of October 4, 2023)

Net sales 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 (in € millions) FY Q1 Q2 H1 Q3 Q4 H2 FY P&B

932 953 1,885 991 916 1,907 3,792 TTH

735 797 1,532 836 806 1,642 3,174 HNC

592 613 1,205 626 587 1,213 2,418 ANH

882 953 1,835 978 971 1,949 3,784 Corporate

21 19 40 15 15 30 70 dsm-firmenich 11,444 3,162 3,335 6,497 3,446 3,295 6,741 13,238

















Adj. EBITDA 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 (in € millions) FY Q1 Q2 H1 Q3 Q4 H2 FY P&B

201 164 365 217 166 383 748 TTH

135 136 271 141 137 278 549 HNC

126 142 268 144 121 265 533 ANH

155 158 313 116 95 211 524 Corporate

(22) (18) (40) (19) (20) (39) (79) dsm-firmenich 2,200 595 582 1,177 599 499 1,098 2,275

















Adj. EBITDA margin 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 ( %) FY Q1 Q2 H1 Q3 Q4 H2 FY P&B

21.6 % 17.2 % 19.4 % 21.9 % 18.1 % 20.1 % 19.7 % TTH

18.4 % 17.1 % 17.7 % 16.9 % 17.0 % 16.9 % 17.3 % HNC

21.3 % 23.2 % 22.2 % 23.0 % 20.6 % 21.8 % 22.0 % ANH

17.6 % 16.6 % 17.1 % 11.9 % 9.8 % 10.8 % 13.8 % Corporate















dsm-firmenich 19.2 % 18.8 % 17.5 % 18.1 % 17.4 % 15.1 % 16.3 % 17.2 %

Methodology

The 2022 pro forma financials are prepared as a combination of the historical figures reported by DSM N.V. and Firmenich SA.

The 2022 pro forma financials are unaudited and include estimates, including for example approximations due to the different reporting currencies. The reporting currency of dsm-firmenich is EUR.

The following reporting perimeter changes and adjustments are applied:

- Changes to the Business Units' reporting perimeters: combination of the units T&B and F&B in TTH; Personal Care & Aroma (PCA) transfer to P&B from HNC; other minor adjustments including the Consumer Healthcare business transfer from T&B to HNC.

- Intercompany profit elimination: HNC net sales were reduced by approximately €50m to eliminate ingredient sales to Firmenich.

Further information for the basis of preparation of the pro forma financials and related definitions can be found in the H1 2023 results press release.

FY 2022 pro forma EBITDA to Core Adjusted EPS walk



2022 2022 2022

H1 H2 FY







Sales 6,497 6,741 13,238







EBITDA 1,031 988 2,019 APMs 146 110 256







Adjusted EBITDA 1,177 1,098 2,275 Adjusted EBITDA % 18.1 % 16.3 % 17.2 %







D&A (437) (477) (914)







EBIT 594 517 1,111 APMs 146 104 250







Adjusted EBIT 740 621 1,361







PPA - - -







Core Adjusted EBIT 740 621 1,361







Fin ex (66) (93) (159)







Core Adjusted PBT 674 528 1,202







Tax (132) (94) (226) Tax % 20 % 18 % 19 %







Share from associates 32 5 37







Core Adjusted Net profit 574 439 1,013







Non-controlling interest 8 9 17







Avg outstanding shares 264 265 265







Core Adjusted EPS 2.14 1.62 3.76

H1 2023 pro forma financials (updated as of October 4, 2023)

Net sales 2023 2023 2023 (in € millions) Q1 Q2 H1 P&B 972 903 1,875 TTH 772 761 1,533 HNC 582 562 1,144 ANH 785 786 1,571 Corporate 11 18 29 dsm-firmenich 3,122 3,030 6,152







Adj. EBITDA 2023 2023 2023 (in € millions) Q1 Q2 H1 P&B 210 169 379 TTH 152 137 289 HNC 120 100 220 ANH 68 17 85 Corporate (29) (15) (44) dsm-firmenich 521 408 929







Adj. EBITDA margin 2023 2023 2023 ( %) Q1 Q2 H1 P&B 21.6 % 18.7 % 20.2 % TTH 19.7 % 18.0 % 18.9 % HNC 20.6 % 17.8 % 19.2 % ANH 8.7 % 2.2 % 5.4 % Corporate





dsm-firmenich 16.7 % 13.5 % 15.1 %

