dsm-firmenich provides additional pro forma financial information for 2022 and 2023

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland and HEERLEN, Netherlands, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, provides additional pro forma financial information for 2022 and 2023.
The historical pro forma financials are prepared as a combination of the historical figures reported by DSM N.V. and Firmenich SA.
The historical pro forma financials are unaudited and include estimates and approximations.
FY 2022 pro forma financials (updated as of October 4, 2023)
Net sales
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
(in € millions)
FY
Q1
Q2
H1
Q3
Q4
H2
FY
P&B
932
953
1,885
991
916
1,907
3,792
TTH
735
797
1,532
836
806
1,642
3,174
HNC
592
613
1,205
626
587
1,213
2,418
ANH
882
953
1,835
978
971
1,949
3,784
Corporate
21
19
40
15
15
30
70
dsm-firmenich
11,444
3,162
3,335
6,497
3,446
3,295
6,741
13,238
Adj. EBITDA
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
(in € millions)
FY
Q1
Q2
H1
Q3
Q4
H2
FY
P&B
201
164
365
217
166
383
748
TTH
135
136
271
141
137
278
549
HNC
126
142
268
144
121
265
533
ANH
155
158
313
116
95
211
524
Corporate
(22)
(18)
(40)
(19)
(20)
(39)
(79)
dsm-firmenich
2,200
595
582
1,177
599
499
1,098
2,275
Adj. EBITDA margin
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
( %)
FY
Q1
Q2
H1
Q3
Q4
H2
FY
P&B
21.6 %
17.2 %
19.4 %
21.9 %
18.1 %
20.1 %
19.7 %
TTH
18.4 %
17.1 %
17.7 %
16.9 %
17.0 %
16.9 %
17.3 %
HNC
21.3 %
23.2 %
22.2 %
23.0 %
20.6 %
21.8 %
22.0 %
ANH
17.6 %
16.6 %
17.1 %
11.9 %
9.8 %
10.8 %
13.8 %
Corporate
dsm-firmenich
19.2 %
18.8 %
17.5 %
18.1 %
17.4 %
15.1 %
16.3 %
17.2 %
Methodology
The 2022 pro forma financials are prepared as a combination of the historical figures reported by DSM N.V. and Firmenich SA.
The 2022 pro forma financials are unaudited and include estimates, including for example approximations due to the different reporting currencies. The reporting currency of dsm-firmenich is EUR.
The following reporting perimeter changes and adjustments are applied:
- Changes to the Business Units' reporting perimeters: combination of the units T&B and F&B in TTH; Personal Care & Aroma (PCA) transfer to P&B from HNC; other minor adjustments including the Consumer Healthcare business transfer from T&B to HNC.
- Intercompany profit elimination: HNC net sales were reduced by approximately €50m to eliminate ingredient sales to Firmenich.
Further information for the basis of preparation of the pro forma financials and related definitions can be found in the H1 2023 results press release.
FY 2022 pro forma EBITDA to Core Adjusted EPS walk
2022
2022
2022
H1
H2
FY
Sales
6,497
6,741
13,238
EBITDA
1,031
988
2,019
APMs
146
110
256
Adjusted EBITDA
1,177
1,098
2,275
Adjusted EBITDA %
18.1 %
16.3 %
17.2 %
D&A
(437)
(477)
(914)
EBIT
594
517
1,111
APMs
146
104
250
Adjusted EBIT
740
621
1,361
PPA
-
-
-
Core Adjusted EBIT
740
621
1,361
Fin ex
(66)
(93)
(159)
Core Adjusted PBT
674
528
1,202
Tax
(132)
(94)
(226)
Tax %
20 %
18 %
19 %
Share from associates
32
5
37
Core Adjusted Net profit
574
439
1,013
Non-controlling interest
8
9
17
Avg outstanding shares
264
265
265
Core Adjusted EPS
2.14
1.62
3.76
H1 2023 pro forma financials (updated as of October 4, 2023)
Net sales
2023
2023
2023
(in € millions)
Q1
Q2
H1
P&B
972
903
1,875
TTH
772
761
1,533
HNC
582
562
1,144
ANH
785
786
1,571
Corporate
11
18
29
dsm-firmenich
3,122
3,030
6,152
Adj. EBITDA
2023
2023
2023
(in € millions)
Q1
Q2
H1
P&B
210
169
379
TTH
152
137
289
HNC
120
100
220
ANH
68
17
85
Corporate
(29)
(15)
(44)
dsm-firmenich
521
408
929
Adj. EBITDA margin
2023
2023
2023
( %)
Q1
Q2
H1
P&B
21.6 %
18.7 %
20.2 %
TTH
19.7 %
18.0 %
18.9 %
HNC
20.6 %
17.8 %
19.2 %
ANH
8.7 %
2.2 %
5.4 %
Corporate
dsm-firmenich
16.7 %
13.5 %
15.1 %
About dsm-firmenich
As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people.
www.dsm-firmenich.com
For more information
Media
e-mail media@dsm-firmenich.com
Investors
e-mail investors@dsm-firmenich.com
Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to dsm-firmenich's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of dsm-firmenich and information currently available to the company. dsm-firmenich cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. dsm-firmenich has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of this press release prevails over other language versions.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071772/dsm_firmenich_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dsm-firmenich-provides-additional-pro-forma-financial-information-for-2022-and-2023-301946242.html