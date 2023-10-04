Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
TDDE Tipp: Die Signale beachten und heute handeln…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D2TK | ISIN: CH1216478797 | Ticker-Symbol: ZX6
Tradegate
03.10.23
18:59 Uhr
77,71 Euro
+0,31
+0,40 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
DSM-FIRMENICH AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DSM-FIRMENICH AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,8277,8407:25
0,0000,00003.10.
PR Newswire
04.10.2023 | 07:06
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

dsm-firmenich provides additional pro forma financial information for 2022 and 2023

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland and HEERLEN, Netherlands, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, provides additional pro forma financial information for 2022 and 2023.

dsm-firmenich logo

The historical pro forma financials are prepared as a combination of the historical figures reported by DSM N.V. and Firmenich SA.

The historical pro forma financials are unaudited and include estimates and approximations.

FY 2022 pro forma financials (updated as of October 4, 2023)


Net sales

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

(in € millions)

FY

Q1

Q2

H1

Q3

Q4

H2

FY

P&B


932

953

1,885

991

916

1,907

3,792

TTH


735

797

1,532

836

806

1,642

3,174

HNC


592

613

1,205

626

587

1,213

2,418

ANH


882

953

1,835

978

971

1,949

3,784

Corporate


21

19

40

15

15

30

70

dsm-firmenich

11,444

3,162

3,335

6,497

3,446

3,295

6,741

13,238










Adj. EBITDA

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

(in € millions)

FY

Q1

Q2

H1

Q3

Q4

H2

FY

P&B


201

164

365

217

166

383

748

TTH


135

136

271

141

137

278

549

HNC


126

142

268

144

121

265

533

ANH


155

158

313

116

95

211

524

Corporate


(22)

(18)

(40)

(19)

(20)

(39)

(79)

dsm-firmenich

2,200

595

582

1,177

599

499

1,098

2,275










Adj. EBITDA margin

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

( %)

FY

Q1

Q2

H1

Q3

Q4

H2

FY

P&B


21.6 %

17.2 %

19.4 %

21.9 %

18.1 %

20.1 %

19.7 %

TTH


18.4 %

17.1 %

17.7 %

16.9 %

17.0 %

16.9 %

17.3 %

HNC


21.3 %

23.2 %

22.2 %

23.0 %

20.6 %

21.8 %

22.0 %

ANH


17.6 %

16.6 %

17.1 %

11.9 %

9.8 %

10.8 %

13.8 %

Corporate









dsm-firmenich

19.2 %

18.8 %

17.5 %

18.1 %

17.4 %

15.1 %

16.3 %

17.2 %

Methodology

The 2022 pro forma financials are prepared as a combination of the historical figures reported by DSM N.V. and Firmenich SA.
The 2022 pro forma financials are unaudited and include estimates, including for example approximations due to the different reporting currencies. The reporting currency of dsm-firmenich is EUR.
The following reporting perimeter changes and adjustments are applied:
- Changes to the Business Units' reporting perimeters: combination of the units T&B and F&B in TTH; Personal Care & Aroma (PCA) transfer to P&B from HNC; other minor adjustments including the Consumer Healthcare business transfer from T&B to HNC.
- Intercompany profit elimination: HNC net sales were reduced by approximately €50m to eliminate ingredient sales to Firmenich.

Further information for the basis of preparation of the pro forma financials and related definitions can be found in the H1 2023 results press release.

FY 2022 pro forma EBITDA to Core Adjusted EPS walk



2022

2022

2022


H1

H2

FY





Sales

6,497

6,741

13,238





EBITDA

1,031

988

2,019

APMs

146

110

256





Adjusted EBITDA

1,177

1,098

2,275

Adjusted EBITDA %

18.1 %

16.3 %

17.2 %





D&A

(437)

(477)

(914)





EBIT

594

517

1,111

APMs

146

104

250





Adjusted EBIT

740

621

1,361





PPA

-

-

-





Core Adjusted EBIT

740

621

1,361





Fin ex

(66)

(93)

(159)





Core Adjusted PBT

674

528

1,202





Tax

(132)

(94)

(226)

Tax %

20 %

18 %

19 %





Share from associates

32

5

37





Core Adjusted Net profit

574

439

1,013





Non-controlling interest

8

9

17





Avg outstanding shares

264

265

265





Core Adjusted EPS

2.14

1.62

3.76

H1 2023 pro forma financials (updated as of October 4, 2023)


Net sales

2023

2023

2023

(in € millions)

Q1

Q2

H1

P&B

972

903

1,875

TTH

772

761

1,533

HNC

582

562

1,144

ANH

785

786

1,571

Corporate

11

18

29

dsm-firmenich

3,122

3,030

6,152





Adj. EBITDA

2023

2023

2023

(in € millions)

Q1

Q2

H1

P&B

210

169

379

TTH

152

137

289

HNC

120

100

220

ANH

68

17

85

Corporate

(29)

(15)

(44)

dsm-firmenich

521

408

929





Adj. EBITDA margin

2023

2023

2023

( %)

Q1

Q2

H1

P&B

21.6 %

18.7 %

20.2 %

TTH

19.7 %

18.0 %

18.9 %

HNC

20.6 %

17.8 %

19.2 %

ANH

8.7 %

2.2 %

5.4 %

Corporate




dsm-firmenich

16.7 %

13.5 %

15.1 %

About dsm-firmenich
As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people.
www.dsm-firmenich.com

For more information

Media
e-mail media@dsm-firmenich.com

Investors
e-mail investors@dsm-firmenich.com

Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to dsm-firmenich's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of dsm-firmenich and information currently available to the company. dsm-firmenich cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. dsm-firmenich has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of this press release prevails over other language versions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071772/dsm_firmenich_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dsm-firmenich-provides-additional-pro-forma-financial-information-for-2022-and-2023-301946242.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.