

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 4-week low of 0.5871 against the U.S. dollar and a 1-week low of 1.7823 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5906 and 1.7701, respectively.



Against the yen and the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged down to 87.59 and 1.0719 from yesterday's closing quotes of 88.01 and 1.0658, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.57 against the greenback, 1.82 against the euro, 86.00 against the yen and 1.08 against the aussie.



