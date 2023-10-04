DJ Wall Street Pepe: Introducing Wall Street Pepe

Wall Street Pepe Wall Street Pepe: Introducing Wall Street Pepe 04-Oct-2023 / 06:51 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEWS RELEASE BY WALL STREET PEPE Panama City, Panama | October 02, 2023 03:35 PM Eastern Daylight Time Wall Street Pepe, the groundbreaking crypto project that merges the Wall Street financial community with the PEPE cryptocurrency community, is set to revolutionize the meme coin landscape. With the rallying cry of "Greed is good," Wall Street Pepe aims to guide ordinary individuals in exploring opportunities with select meme coins. The project is pleased to announce the commencement of its presale, starting on October 6th at 12:00 UTC. Wall Street Pepe is proudly backed by Web3payment Solution LTD, a respected payment solution company headquartered in Panama City, Panama. Web3payment Solution LTD not only provides crucial support but also extends complimentary services to the project. This partnership reflects their strong belief in Wall Street Pepe's vision. With their experienced guidance and backing, Wall Street Pepe is poised to bring innovation and value to its community. Unlike other meme projects, Wall Street Pepe stands out as a potential game-changer. Evidence of its potential lies in the project's dedication to web3 platform payment services, evident in their copyright stamp on the sales page and email correspondence. WPEPE: More Than Just a Meme Coin At the core of Wall Street Pepe is WPEPE, a utility token designed to provide a novel staking service to it's holders. What sets WPEPE apart is its unique reward period of up to 5 years, effectively curbing inflation concerns. This approach ensures sustainability and long-term benefits for its community members. A Greener Future with Staking For those looking to let their tokens work for them, Wall Street Pepe offers a robust staking mechanism. By staking WPEPE tokens, users can potentially increase their returns over time. In the initial phase, 1600 WPEPE tokens will be distributed on an Ethereum block to all accounts participating in the stake feature. A total of 8,538,000,000 WPEPE tokens are locked in the staking contract to reward staking pool participants, a figure projected to be reached in approximately 5 years. The Power of USDWPEPE Token Wall Street Pepe (WPEPE) is a notable figure in the memecoins community. With the principle that "Greed is good," USDWPEPE offers opportunities to enthusiasts in both the financial and cryptocurrency sectors. This unique token is a fusion of the Wall Street financial community and the PEPE cryptocurrency community, characterized by a high level of social interaction. The USDWPEPE token aims to validate and uplift supporters of the memecoins community movement. Tokenomics: A Transparent Ecosystem USDWPEPE operates as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, with a maximum supply of 42,690,000,000 (WPEPE). This supply is distributed as follows: 50% Presale 20% Stake 10% Community Rewards 10% DEX Liquidity 10% CEX No Taxes, No Blacklist, No Bullshit The project's commitment to transparency, sustainability, and community engagement makes it a promising addition to the cryptocurrency landscape. With a clear tokenomics structure and a focus on long-term value, Wall Street Pepe aims to become a leading player in the meme coin space. To participate in the Wall Street Pepe revolution, users can join the presale starting on October 6th, 12:00 UTC. The current rate of WPEPE tokens is USD0.00031 for 1 WPEPE token, and the next tranche will be USD0.00033 per 1 WPEPE. For more information about Wall Street Pepe, visit the official website or follow on Twitter. Users can also join the conversation on Telegram. About Wall Street Pepe Wall Street Pepe (WPEPE) is a unique cryptocurrency project that combines the financial sensibilities of Wall Street with the humor and spirit of the PEPE cryptocurrency community. With the tagline "Greed is good," Wall Street Pepe aims to create a meme movement on Wall Street and make millionaires out of its community members. The project offers a staking mechanism that allows token holders to earn passive income without negatively impacting inflation, making it a sustainable and attractive option for crypto enthusiasts. Website | Twitter | Telegram | Instagram Contact Details Wall Street Pepe Howell Davis web3payment@wallstpepe.pro Tags PRESS RELEASEWALL STREET PEPEMEMECOIN =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

