

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), presented positive results from the primary analysis of the ongoing RAINBOWFISH study assessing the efficacy and safety of Evrysdi or risdiplam in babies with pre-symptomatic Spinal Muscular Atrophy or SMA, aged from birth to 6 weeks.



The study met its primary endpoint with 80% of the primary efficacy population sitting without support for at least 5 seconds after 1 year of Evrysdi treatment.



Of the 26 babies in the study, 81% could sit independently for 30 seconds, including all patients with low CMAP amplitude at baseline, and the majority were standing and walking. Without treatment, children with Type 1 SMA would never be expected to sit.



CMAP amplitude measures the muscle response to a stimulus, and a low score correlates with symptom onset in SMA patients and worse functional outcomes.



The company noted that all babies were able to swallow and feed orally and none required permanent ventilation.



Evrysdi is the only non-invasive SMA therapy and is approved in over 100 countries with more than 11,000 patients treated globally, the company said.



The company said clinical studies show that the loss of motor neurons may begin before symptoms start, so initiating treatment early is critical for better outcomes. The RAINBOWFISH study included babies with 2 or more copies of the SMN2 gene. Generally, the lower the number, the more severe the disease.



Genentech is also investigating Evrysdi in combination with an anti-myostatin molecule, which is designed to promote muscle growth, among SMA patients 2-10 years of age in the Phase II/III MANATEE trial.



