Ecora Resources PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director Share Dealings in Company
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) has received notification of the following transaction by Varda Shine, Non-Executive Director of the Company.
On 3 October 2023, Ms. Shine acquired 10,001 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at an average approximate price of 99.49p per share.
The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange.
Director Share Dealings - Further information
In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.
1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
|Name
|Varda Shine
2.
|Reason for the notification
a.
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director of Ecora Resources PLC
b.
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
|Name
|Ecora Resources PLC
b.
|LEI
|213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
|Description of the
Financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Shares
c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|99.49p
|10,001
d.
Aggregated information
· Aggregated volume
· Price
10,001
99.49p
e.
|Date of the transaction
|3 October 2023
f.
|Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
For further information:
Ecora Resources PLC
+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
Jason Gray - Company Secretary
Website:
www.ecora-resources.com
Camarco
Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent
+44 (0) 20 3757 4997
