Ecora Resources PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) has received notification of the following transaction by Varda Shine, Non-Executive Director of the Company.

On 3 October 2023, Ms. Shine acquired 10,001 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at an average approximate price of 99.49p per share.

The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Varda Shine 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Non-Executive Director of Ecora Resources PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Ecora Resources PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares



GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 99.49p 10,001 d. Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price 10,001 99.49p e. Date of the transaction 3 October 2023 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

