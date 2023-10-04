

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Final Purchasing managers' survey results and retail sales from euro area are the top economic news due on Wednesday.



At 3.15 am ET, Spain's HCOB services PMI survey results are due. Economists forecast the services PMI to rise to 49.8 in September from 49.3 in the previous month.



At 3.45 am ET, Italy's services PMI survey data is due. The index is seen at neutral 50.0 in September, up from 49.8 in the prior month.



Final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.



At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global publishes euro area final services PMI data for September. The final reading is seen at 48.4, unchanged from the flash estimate, and up from 47.9 in August.



In the meantime, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to speak at an event in New York.



At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS final services PMI survey results are due. The services index is expected to fall to 47.2 in September, as initially estimated, from 49.5 in August.



Half an hour later, Eurostat publishes euro area retail sales and producer prices for August. Economists expect retail sales to fall 0.3 percent on month, faster than the 0.2 percent decrease in July.



