Mittwoch, 04.10.2023
WKN: 923003 | ISIN: GB0006436108 | Ticker-Symbol:
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 04

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082


Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 4 October 2023 its issued share capital consisted of 48,377,292 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share.

Shareholders should use 48,377,292 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Graham Venables
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 649 3432

4 October 2023


