Mittwoch, 04.10.2023
TDDE Tipp: Die Signale beachten und heute handeln…
WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
04.10.23
08:00 Uhr
5,558 Euro
+0,016
+0,29 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5085,56408:35
5,5165,55208:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.10.2023 | 08:10
100 Leser



Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023

End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024

Overview of transactions:

DateAggregate daily volume (no. of shares)Average price (NOK)Total transaction value (NOK)
27.09.2023 (W)280 67764.6818 155 199
28.09.2023279 42665.4218 280 161
29.09.2023273 21967.0918 329 443
02.10.2023230 16166.4415 292 725
03.10.2023 (T)756 53563.9148 352 497
Previous transactions0
Total transactions under the program1 820 01865.06118 410 025


Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 16 916 896 shares, corresponding to 0.8% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Head of Investor Relations

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Attachment

  • NHY Share buyback 03 10 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d2f994e4-0c63-440a-b664-bafdb668960c)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.