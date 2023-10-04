Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
4 October 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 3 October 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           165,000     135,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.088     GBP0.944 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.080     GBP0.937 
                                    GBP0.940863 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.085017

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 664,854,511 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
262       1.082         XDUB      10:16:11      00067212060TRLO0 
88        1.082         XDUB      10:16:11      00067212061TRLO0 
2500       1.086         XDUB      10:16:11      00067212062TRLO0 
1700       1.086         XDUB      10:16:11      00067212063TRLO0 
88        1.086         XDUB      10:37:55      00067212634TRLO0 
88        1.086         XDUB      10:37:55      00067212635TRLO0 
6543       1.088         XDUB      11:34:28      00067213937TRLO0 
154       1.088         XDUB      11:34:28      00067213938TRLO0 
10        1.088         XDUB      11:34:28      00067213939TRLO0 
15        1.088         XDUB      11:34:28      00067213940TRLO0 
5412       1.088         XDUB      11:34:28      00067213941TRLO0 
149       1.088         XDUB      11:34:28      00067213942TRLO0 
1500       1.084         XDUB      11:34:30      00067213948TRLO0 
406       1.084         XDUB      11:34:34      00067213950TRLO0 
4588       1.084         XDUB      11:43:09      00067214132TRLO0 
5598       1.084         XDUB      11:43:09      00067214133TRLO0 
2011       1.080         XDUB      11:43:13      00067214136TRLO0 
514       1.080         XDUB      11:43:13      00067214137TRLO0 
920       1.080         XDUB      11:43:16      00067214138TRLO0 
1954       1.080         XDUB      12:09:23      00067214509TRLO0 
6358       1.080         XDUB      12:09:23      00067214510TRLO0 
1800       1.080         XDUB      12:21:08      00067214939TRLO0 
214       1.080         XDUB      12:21:08      00067214940TRLO0 
2017       1.082         XDUB      12:21:45      00067214957TRLO0 
4895       1.082         XDUB      12:21:45      00067214958TRLO0 
345       1.082         XDUB      13:04:19      00067216142TRLO0 
5631       1.082         XDUB      13:04:19      00067216143TRLO0 
2757       1.084         XDUB      13:18:26      00067216635TRLO0 
2279       1.084         XDUB      13:18:26      00067216636TRLO0 
560       1.084         XDUB      13:18:26      00067216637TRLO0 
1500       1.084         XDUB      13:18:26      00067216638TRLO0 
3352       1.084         XDUB      13:18:26      00067216639TRLO0 
257       1.084         XDUB      13:46:43      00067217255TRLO0 
16        1.084         XDUB      13:46:43      00067217256TRLO0 
334       1.084         XDUB      13:46:43      00067217257TRLO0 
4888       1.084         XDUB      13:57:43      00067217410TRLO0 
5969       1.084         XDUB      13:57:43      00067217411TRLO0 
809       1.086         XDUB      14:24:43      00067218299TRLO0 
1700       1.086         XDUB      14:24:43      00067218300TRLO0 
3360       1.086         XDUB      14:24:43      00067218301TRLO0 
4500       1.088         XDUB      14:41:37      00067219039TRLO0 
1459       1.088         XDUB      14:41:37      00067219040TRLO0 
6251       1.086         XDUB      14:41:37      00067219041TRLO0 
4500       1.088         XDUB      14:57:56      00067219557TRLO0 
995       1.088         XDUB      14:57:56      00067219558TRLO0 
5505       1.086         XDUB      14:57:56      00067219559TRLO0 
170       1.086         XDUB      14:58:00      00067219562TRLO0 
761       1.086         XDUB      14:58:00      00067219563TRLO0 
1089       1.086         XDUB      15:00:30      00067219706TRLO0 
218       1.086         XDUB      15:00:30      00067219708TRLO0 
2167       1.086         XDUB      15:00:30      00067219709TRLO0 
1105       1.086         XDUB      15:00:30      00067219710TRLO0 
16        1.086         XDUB      15:00:30      00067219711TRLO0 
288       1.086         XDUB      15:17:03      00067220799TRLO0 
2500       1.086         XDUB      15:17:03      00067220800TRLO0 
3443       1.086         XDUB      15:17:03      00067220801TRLO0 
3007       1.084         XDUB      15:48:33      00067222398TRLO0 
1584       1.086         XDUB      15:55:00      00067222699TRLO0 
339       1.086         XDUB      15:55:00      00067222700TRLO0 
439       1.086         XDUB      15:55:00      00067222701TRLO0 
451       1.086         XDUB      15:55:00      00067222702TRLO0 
3519       1.086         XDUB      15:55:00      00067222703TRLO0 
647       1.086         XDUB      15:55:00      00067222704TRLO0 
230       1.086         XDUB      15:55:00      00067222705TRLO0 
8800       1.086         XDUB      15:55:00      00067222706TRLO0 
8800       1.086         XDUB      15:55:00      00067222707TRLO0 
2038       1.086         XDUB      15:55:00      00067222708TRLO0 
4117       1.086         XDUB      15:57:00      00067222782TRLO0 
1416       1.086         XDUB      15:59:02      00067222854TRLO0 
878       1.086         XDUB      15:59:07      00067222855TRLO0 
4058       1.086         XDUB      15:59:07      00067222856TRLO0 
2500       1.086         XDUB      16:11:07      00067223461TRLO0 
1500       1.086         XDUB      16:11:07      00067223462TRLO0 
1602       1.086         XDUB      16:11:07      00067223463TRLO0 
567       1.086         XDUB      16:11:07      00067223464TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
390       94.40         XLON      11:34:28      00067213935TRLO0 
4099       94.40         XLON      11:34:28      00067213936TRLO0 
6000       94.40         XLON      11:34:28      00067213943TRLO0 
4833       94.40         XLON      11:34:28      00067213944TRLO0 
5705       94.40         XLON      11:34:28      00067213945TRLO0 
947       94.40         XLON      11:34:28      00067213946TRLO0 
6737       94.40         XLON      11:34:28      00067213947TRLO0 
2900       94.00         XLON      11:43:11      00067214134TRLO0 
2776       94.00         XLON      11:43:11      00067214135TRLO0 
1611       93.70         XLON      12:11:41      00067214551TRLO0 
5542       93.70         XLON      12:11:41      00067214552TRLO0 
312       93.70         XLON      13:04:17      00067216140TRLO0 
5713       93.70         XLON      13:04:17      00067216141TRLO0 
1605       93.70         XLON      13:10:20      00067216341TRLO0 
2900       93.90         XLON      13:39:32      00067217061TRLO0 
92        93.90         XLON      13:39:32      00067217062TRLO0 
3        93.90         XLON      13:39:32      00067217063TRLO0 
2300       93.90         XLON      13:39:32      00067217064TRLO0 
16530      94.20         XLON      14:41:37      00067219038TRLO0 
1467       94.20         XLON      14:41:37      00067219042TRLO0 
1261       94.20         XLON      14:41:37      00067219043TRLO0 
640       94.20         XLON      14:41:37      00067219044TRLO0 
636       94.20         XLON      14:41:38      00067219045TRLO0 
490       94.20         XLON      14:41:38      00067219046TRLO0 
978       94.20         XLON      14:41:38      00067219047TRLO0 
668       94.20         XLON      14:42:37      00067219070TRLO0 
6394       94.20         XLON      14:48:58      00067219200TRLO0 
6463       94.20         XLON      14:57:56      00067219556TRLO0 
843       93.90         XLON      14:59:52      00067219614TRLO0 
6400       93.90         XLON      15:18:42      00067220907TRLO0 
23        93.90         XLON      15:18:42      00067220908TRLO0 
6502       93.90         XLON      15:18:42      00067220909TRLO0 
640       93.90         XLON      15:31:27      00067221630TRLO0 
4643       93.90         XLON      15:31:27      00067221631TRLO0 
2197       93.90         XLON      15:39:27      00067221911TRLO0 
3474       93.90         XLON      15:39:27      00067221912TRLO0 
6213       94.10         XLON      16:10:08      00067223393TRLO0 
6440       94.10         XLON      16:10:08      00067223394TRLO0 
3344       93.90         XLON      16:12:57      00067223579TRLO0 
640       93.90         XLON      16:12:57      00067223580TRLO0 
3649       93.90         XLON      16:12:57      00067223581TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  275631 
EQS News ID:  1740481 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1740481&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
