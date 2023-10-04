

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss pharma major Novartis AG (NVS) announced on Wednesday that is has completed the spin-off of its generics and biosimilars business Sandoz through a dividend-in-kind distribution to holders of Novartis shares and American Depositary Receipts or ADRs.



The proposed spin-off was approved by Novartis shareholders in September.



Every holder received one Sandoz share for every five Novartis shares held or one Sandoz ADR for every five Novartis ADRs held at the business close of October 3.



The company believes that the spin-off helped it position itself well for the sustained top-and bottom-line growth.



With its new strategy, Novartis wants to focus on four core therapeutic areas: Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic (CRM), Immunology, Neuroscience, and Oncology.



Sandoz shares will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and will commence trading from October 4 under the symbol 'SDZ' and Sandoz ADRs will be quoted and traded on OTCQX, the US over the counter market under the symbol 'SDZNY'.



Novartis will continue to trade under symbol 'NOVN' on the Swiss exchange with the ADRs trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'NVS'.



On Tuesday, shares of Novartis closed at $99.46 down 2.05% on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX