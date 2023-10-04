

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - British retailer Tesco Plc (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before tax grew significantly reflecting strong trading performance and the absence of prior year's 626 million pounds non-cash impairment charge.



Looking forward for fiscal 2024, the company said it now expects to deliver retail adjusted operating profit between 2.6 billion pounds and 2.7 billion pounds, ahead of medium-term guidance range of 1.4 billion pounds to 1.8 billion pounds.



The company continues to expect Bank adjusted operating profit of between 130 million pounds and 160 million pounds.



The first-half profit before tax surged 207.3 percent to 1.22 billion pounds from last year's 396 million pounds. Earnings per share were 12.83 pence, up 292.4 percent from 3.27 pence last year.



Adjusted earnings per share were 12.26 pence, compared to 10.50 pence a year ago.



Revenue was 34.15 billion pounds, up 5 percent from last year's 32.52 billion pounds. Fuel sales were down 20.5 percent due to lower retail prices



Group sales, excluding VAT and fuel, grew 8.9 percent on a reported basis and 8.4 percent at constant currency rates to 30.75 billion pounds.



Further, the company announced interim dividend per share of 3.85 pence, to be paid on November 24 to shareholders who are on the register of members at close of business on October 13.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX