

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications Plc (SPT.L, SPM), a British telecom company said on Wednesday that it expects a decline revenue for nine-month period to September 30 and full year due to a fall in demand.



Revenue is expected to be down 20 percent broadly, in line with the reduction seen in the first half, and is expected to continue at this rate for the full financial year.



Order intake for the first nine months was 24 percent down compared to the same period last year.



Spirent does not see an improvement in its year-on-year performance in the fourth-quarter also.



The telecommunications market is extremely challenged at this time, with Spirent's largest customers delaying their expenditure and technology investments, the company said in a statement.



For full year, the company noted that the negative operating leverage will impact operating profit materially.



Looking ahead, Spirent, said: 'As a result, there is not enough near term strength in the orderbook to support our expectations for the final quarter trading, and accordingly we reduce our outlook for the near term. The impact of negative operating leverage will very materially affect operating profit in this financial year.'



