Clarity AI, the leading sustainability technology platform, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of "Brands That Matter" in 2023.

With this list, Fast Company, the world's leading business media brand, aims to get beyond "corporate vision statements and management talking points" and recognize brands that "clearly generate enthusiasm among their customers, offering a model of what other brands should be aiming for, and what a brand, at its best, can achieve."

Clarity AI was selected among more than 1,000 entries for its contribution to allowing "companies, investors, and more to ensure they're investing sustainably by tracking metrics ranging from data on the climate impact to gender equality and diversity on the executive boards of prominent companies." Additionally, Fast Company highlights Clarity AI's role in "improving artificial technologies and understanding the multitude of benefits they can offer."

Rebeca Minguela, Founder CEO of Clarity AI, said: "We're honored to be on the 'Brands That Matter' list, a testament to our brand's mission of bringing societal impact to markets. We are always looking for ways to address the evolving sustainability needs of our clients and empower investors, companies, governments, and consumer brands to access better data, methodologies, and tools to make more responsible decisions."

The need for high-quality sustainability data, standardized methodologies, and customizable tools has never been greater in 2023. With sustainability regulations continuing to roll out globally and the increasing importance of addressing social and environmental challenges, simplifying mandatory disclosures and reducing human errors (which contribute to up to 80% of reporting mistakes) core to Clarity AI's model is crucial for advancing sustainability goals.

In response to the increasing need of consumers to gain insight into the environmental impact of their purchases, Clarity AI has partnered with Klarna, a leading global payments provider and shopping service, and Aspiration, a top global climate finance company, as a step forward in democratizing access to sustainability insights.

In addition to this award, earlier this year Clarity AI was named to the "2023 World's Most Innovative Companies" list by Fast Company. Most recently, they have been awarded the Best Sustainable Investment Research Ratings Provider by Investment Week.

About Clarity AI

Clarity AI is a sustainability technology platform that uses machine learning and big data to deliver environmental and social insights to investors, organizations, and consumers. Clarity AI's capabilities are an essential tool for end-to-end sustainability analysis related to investing, corporate research, benchmarking, consumer e-commerce, and regulatory reporting. Clarity AI's platform analyzes more than 70,000 companies, 420,000 funds, 201 countries, and 199 local governments, which represents more breadth than any other player in the market.

