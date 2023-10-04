DJ Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.5473 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 212171997 CODE: LCWD LN ISIN: LU1781541179

October 04, 2023 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)