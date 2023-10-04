DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (ESDU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 04-Oct-2023 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 03-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 57.374 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4007768 CODE: ESDU LN ISIN: LU2059756598 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2059756598 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESDU LN Sequence No.: 275806 EQS News ID: 1740983 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 04, 2023 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)