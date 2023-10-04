Vantiva has announced its intention to buy CommScope's Home Networks business in exchange for CommScope taking a 25% stake in the enlarged group. The deal would significantly increase the scale of Vantiva's Connected Home business, with combined revenues of $3.6bn (€3.4bn) in the 12 months to June 2023, enlarging its customer base and geographic reach. Run-rate cost synergies of $100m by FY26 have been identified and the deal (if it proceeds as intended) would accelerate the improvement in cash generation, so reducing the debt burden. An earn-out based on demanding EBITDA targets across FY25-29 is in place, capped at $100m. Completion is expected in Q423.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...