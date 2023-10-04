Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.10.2023
WKN: 877757 | ISIN: FR0000051732 | Ticker-Symbol: AXI
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.10.2023 | 07:36
Atos International: Adjustment in the composition of the Board of Directors

Paris, France - October 4, 2023 - Caroline Ruellan has decided to resign from the Board of Directors. She was replaced as member of the Nomination and Governance Committee by Carlo d'Asaro Biondo.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 107,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Martin Bovo - martin.bovo@atos.net - +33 6 14 46 79 94


