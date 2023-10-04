"Thinking outside the box" - Cater For You celebrates 20 years of service to the food packaging industry

HIGH WYCOMBE, England, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bucks-based food packing supplier Cater for You Ltd www.cater4you.co.uk

Cater 4 You www.cater4you.co.uk is this month (October) celebrating 20 years in the industry, servicing multiple sectors with sustainable and eco-friendly food packaging. Established in 2003, the business has achieved an enviable reputation for being one of the leading online e-commerce wholesalers of food packaging. Cater For You has a comprehensive product portfolio, ranging from takeaway packaging to plastic glasses and partyware, working closely with independent takeaway food outlets, food manufacturers, pop-up catering businesses, events companies, schools, garden centres and pet food suppliers. Receiving industry plaudits for their reliable service delivery, competitive terms and quality products, often leading the way with innovation.

Using the correct food packaging is vital within the service industry for protecting food in transit from airborne contamination and increasing the value of the food at the point of purchase. Trade customers and end users have become more aware of the packaging, recycling and eco values it projects for their business. The food packaging industry has quickly responded to the challenge of supplying sustainable alternatives within the consumer market over the past few years. Cater For You www.cater4you.co.uk is proud to have been at the forefront of these changes, which started with them being the first online retailer to upload recycling properties/logos to its range over a decade ago.

Founder Andy Watts comments- 'We are delighted to have successfully serviced the food industry for the past 20 years. Whilst our packaging is designed for a specific purpose, we know it has many uses - even transporting tarantulas! We want to take this opportunity to thank all our team, customers and industry colleagues for their continued support. Let the celebrations begin!' andy@cater4you.co.uk

