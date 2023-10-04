

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were marginally higher on Wednesday after a survey showed services sector activity in the country shrank less than initially thought in September.



The HCOB final purchasing managers index (PMI) for the services sector, compiled by S&P Global, dropped to 44.4 points, marking the lowest level in almost three years. However, that was above September's initial 'flash' reading of 43.9 points.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 9 points, or 0.1 percent, at 7,006 after falling 1 percent the previous day.



Drug major Sanofi S.A. rose about 1 percent after it announced a collaboration with Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., to co-develop and co-commercialize asset TEV '574, an inflammatory bowel disease treatment.



