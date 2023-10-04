DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AUEM LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 04-Oct-2023 / 11:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 03-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.5839 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 209051388 CODE: AUEM LN ISIN: LU1681045453 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045453 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEM LN Sequence No.: 275886 EQS News ID: 1741229 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 04, 2023 05:10 ET (09:10 GMT)