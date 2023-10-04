Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2023) - Muller & Co. enables anyone to buy real estate in Dubai with its launch in the Dubai real estate market. The company aims to bring its professionalism in the foreign market to the beating heart of the UAE. This momentous event comes in response to the soaring demand for top-tier real estate services within the heart of the United Arab Emirates.

Right after the launch of the company, agreements with big local and international names in the local real estate market have been reached. These collaborations will enable Muller & Co. to offer a diverse range of options and opportunities to their valued clientele. With strong communications with developers, they can offer customers newly launched real estate projects in Dubai.

High Demand for Real Estate in Dubai

The economic and business opportunities make Dubai an alluring location for business owners and entrepreneurs to move in and start their ventures there. The recent surge in Dubai's real estate sector can be attributed to the city's numerous favorable conditions and regulations, such as a 0% tax policy, 2-year residency permit, Golden Visa (5-10 year residency permit), and relatively affordable luxury properties.

Such a massive influx of business people also brings enormous opportunities for people to work there and make a living. The movement of capital and human resources creates a huge demand for apartments, villas, and penthouses in Dubai. Given all the advantages, Dubai's real estate market is one of the most attractive ones for investors around the world. Spotting a rising demand for real estate in Dubai, a land of dreams and unparalleled luxury, Muller & Co. decided to enter and open its office in this prestigious market as well.

Partnerships with Dubai Real Estate Developers at the Launch

Muller & Co. partnered with both international and local developers to implement their expertise in real estate in Dubai in a short period. Despite being comparatively new to the Dubai market, the agency has collaborated with the city's leading prominent real estate developers like Emaar Properties, Nakheel, Damac, Binghatti, and Meraas, significantly boosting its portfolio. From luxury villas to luxury apartments to more affordable properties in any part of Dubai, Muller & Co. promises a wide range of options. Leveraging a team of experienced and knowledgeable professionals, the brokerage ensures that clients receive the highest level of service tailored to their unique needs and preferences. As the agency continues to deepen its ties in the region, more partnerships are anticipated, aiming to diversify offerings further and provide exceptional value to clients.

Muller & Co.'s Current Focus: Prioritizing Off-Plan Sales

The agency operates in both off-plan and secondary market sectors. However, due to the appeal of investment opportunities at comparatively affordable prices, its current focus leans more towards off-plan property sales. This strategic emphasis allows their clientele to buy luxury property in Dubai at affordable prices and tap into Dubai's upcoming and most sought-after developments in numerous locations. With an expert team dedicated to tracking these off-plan projects, Muller & Co. guarantees clients timely insights and access to prime properties in Dubai before they're available to the broader market.

Launching Customer-Centric Real Estate Service

Muller & Co. always puts its clientele first and is known for its customer-centric approach. Knowing the ever-changing and very diverse landscape of Dubai's real estate market, Muller & Co. tailors its offers to each individual's needs and preferences, no matter if the individual prefers to buy luxury apartment in Dubai or search for off-plan properties, so they can be certain with the investments they make.

About Muller & Co.

Muller and Co. offers their clients an extensive collection of appealing properties available in Dubai with a personalized service.

Accompanied by solely focusing on providing the very best property advice and service in the region, they support the clients at every stage, from the initial decision-making and the process of clients' acquisition to its completion down to the smallest detail.

The real estate agency is here to make the process as smooth and stress-free as possible based on their excellent knowledge of the field, trust, and professionalism.

