Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2023) - Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d/b/a Snow Lake Lithium (NASDAQ: LITM) ("Snow Lake"), is pleased to announce that Snow Lake CEO Frank Wheatley will be presenting on Wall Street Reporter's Livestream on October 4, 2023 at 1:00 pm EST.

Wall Street Reporter's Livestream:

Frank Wheatley, Snow Lake's CEO, will update investors on Snow Lake's recent activities and plans for the balance of 2023 and through 2024.

Snow Lake's live presentation will take place at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 4, 2023.

The 20-minute presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

For those unable to join the live event, a video of the presentation will be posted later.

About the Livestream:

Wall Street Reporter's Livestream is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead.

About Snow Lake Resources Ltd.

Snow Lake is a Canadian lithium development company listed on Nasdaq ("LTIM") with 2 hard rock lithium projects, the Thompson Brothers project and the Grass River project (together the "Snow Lake Lithium Project"), in the Snow Lake region of Northern Manitoba. Snow Lake is focused on advancing the Snow Lake Lithium Project through subsequent phases of development and into production in order to supply the North American electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

The wholly owned Snow Lake Lithium Project now covers a 59,587-acre site that has only been 1% explored and contains an identified-to-date 8.2 million metric tonnes measured, indicated and inferred resource at between 0.99% and 1.13% Li2O.

