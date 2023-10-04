Anzeige
Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 04

4 October 2023

Redde Northgate plc

("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholidng

The Company announces that, together with all eligible employees of the Company's group, Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer and Philip Vincent, Chief Finance Officer have each been awarded 154 ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company under the Company's Share Incentive Plan. The shares were appropriated to the Executive Directors with effect from 2 October 2023 and will be held on behalf of the Executive Directors for at least three years under the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Martin Ward

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Redde Northgate plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Award of 154 ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company under and subject to the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan.

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0

154

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

154

£0

f)

Date of the transaction

2 October 2023

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Philip Vincent

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Redde Northgate plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Award of 154 ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company under and subject to the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan.

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0

154

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

154

£0

f)

Date of the transaction

2 October 2023

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside Trading Venue

For further information, please contact:

Redde Northgate plc

James Kerton, Company Secretary

james.kerton@reddenorthgate.com


