

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were subdued on Wednesday after the August U.S. job openings survey signaled a tight labor market, keeping the risks tiled toward another Fed rate hike.



Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,821.54 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $1,837.05.



The dollar index edged lower from new 2023 high in European trade after Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic said that there is no urgency for the Fed to raise interest rates further to get inflation back under control.



On the contrary, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said that she thinks another interest rate hike is on the table and that rates could be held higher for 'some time' to assess the effects of the tightening in financial conditions that have already occurred.



In economic releases, reports on private sector employment, service sector activity and factory orders coupled with remarks by several Fed officials may influence market sentiment later in the day ahead of Friday's key monthly jobs report.



CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicates a 27.7 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by another quarter point next month and a 39.2 percent chance of a quarter point rate hike in December.



