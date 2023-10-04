Premier Cloud Earns Spot as One of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies

Victoria-based cloud solutions provider Premier Cloud earns a coveted spot on The Globe and Mail's Edition of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Premier Cloud is pleased to announce that it placed No. 140 on the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies

The Globe and Mail's Report On Business

The Globe and Mail Edition of Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Premier Cloud earned its spot with a three-year growth of 341%.

Premier Cloud enables organizations of all types to modernize, collaborate, automate, and scale by leveraging the expansive power of Google Cloud. The company is not just growing in numbers but continues to expand in its capacity to drive meaningful digital transformations, with a focus on Duet AI, Apigee, Google Workspace, and Looker.

Daniel Azad, President and CEO of Premier Cloud, commented, "Being recognized as one of the nation's fastest-growing companies for the second consecutive year is not just an accomplishment, but a testament to the relentless drive and dedication of the Premier Cloud team. Our continued growth is a direct reflection of the trust our clients vest in our team to amplify and optimize the value of their Google Cloud investments."

Ryan Brady, Vice President of Sales of Premier Cloud, commented, "We are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies once again. This achievement is a validation of our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients. At Premier Cloud, we believe that success is a collective effort, and it wouldn't have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our outstanding teams. Our technical experts play a crucial role in bringing our projects to fruition, ensuring we consistently meet and exceed our clients' expectations. Additionally, our invaluable relationships with Googlers have been instrumental in our growth, providing us with insights, support, and collaboration that have proven to be truly transformative. We look forward to continuing this trajectory of success and innovation, driven by our passion for client satisfaction and the spirit of collaboration that defines our organization."

This editorial aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. "This year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail.

About Premier Cloud

Premier Cloud is a Google Premier Partner specializing in implementing, optimizing, and supporting Google Cloud technology. Serving 500+ clients across North America, Premier Cloud focuses on the simple idea that organizations can leverage cloud technologies to grow their business and empower their employees.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers weekly.

Contact Information

Alex Shahbazfar

Marketing Coordinator

alex.s@premiercloud.com

888-866-2230

SOURCE: Premier Cloud

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789734/premier-cloud-earns-spot-as-one-of-canadas-fastest-growing-companies