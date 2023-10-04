Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.10.2023
Vorspiel auf potenziell sehr "heiße" Herbstrallye bei dieser Aktie!?
Iveco Group N.V.: IDV will supply the Romanian Armed Forces with 1,107 new trucks

Turin, 4th October 2023. IDV, the brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) specialised in defence and civil protection equipment, has announced that the supply of a second tranche of 1,107 trucks, ordered by the Romanian Ministry of National Defence, has come into force. This new order is part of a frame agreement signed on 30th December 2019 for more than 2,900 High Mobility Trucks, 942 of which have already been delivered. The new vehicles of this second tranche will be delivered throughout the next three years.

The trucks are of four different typologies based on IDV's High Mobility Truck Range, and a third are equipped with an armoured cabin. The confirmed order for the second tranche reaffirms the commitment of the Romanian Armed Forces to the long-term programme launched in 2019 and further enhances IDV's position as a reliable supplier of tactical and logistic vehicles.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Mob: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Mob: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

