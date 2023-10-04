Options Technology, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services, market data, and IT infrastructure solutions, today announced Tools for Humanity, a core contributor to the Worldcoin project, utilized Options Technology as the project services scaled globally.

Tools for Humanity navigated common challenges of expansion through the use of Options' Integrated Cloud and Integrated Desktop solutions, alongside a robust portfolio of Managed Security offerings, in support of Worldcoin.

Options' Integrated Cloud solutions provided Tools for Humanity with a highly scalable and customizable Cloud environment, allowing the organization to adjust resources and capacity in real-time to accommodate spikes in user activity without compromising performance or reliability.

Danny Moore, President and CEO at Options Technology, commented, "Tools for Humanity's rapid growth trajectory is a testament to the scalability and security of Options' integrated solutions. We are honoured to have been instrumental in fuelling their remarkable journey to success, and we look forward to continued collaboration as they lead the way in the cryptocurrency realm."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options, including itsMicrosoft Solutions Partner status for Modern Work, the firm's creation of 200 jobs in Belfast and its strategic partnership with valantic FSA

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston based private equity firm Abry Partners. This investment enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform while expanding its global reach in key financial centres.

About Options (www.options-it.com

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companiesin the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

About Tools for Humanity

Tools for Humanity(TFH) is a global technology company established to accelerate the transition towards a more just economic system. It led the initial development of Worldcoin and operates the World App, but it has no other affiliation with and is governed entirely independently of the Worldcoin Foundation. Over time, TFH will continue to develop important tools supporting Worldcoin and beyond. Tools for Humanity Corporation is a Delaware (U.S.) corporation headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information and updates regarding Tools for Humanity, follow the company on Twitter

