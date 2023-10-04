On October 10, 100%* of all Rare Beauty product sales sold at SEPHORA locations worldwide will benefit the Rare Impact Fund in support of its youth mental health non-profit partners.

Today, SEPHORA and Rare Beauty announce the launch of the Make a Rare Impact campaign, a partnership in recognition of World Mental Health Day, an international day for global mental health education, awareness, and advocacy. On October 10, SEPHORA will donate 100%* of Rare Beauty product sales to the Rare Impact Fund. Created in 2020 by Rare Beauty Founder and Creator Selena Gomez, the Rare Impact Fund's mission is to reduce the stigma associated with mental health and expand access to mental health services and education for young people around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231004894226/en/

Selena Gomez shopping Rare Beauty at Sephora to support the Make A Rare Impact campaign in honor of World Mental Health Day. (Photo: Business Wire)

"I created the Rare Impact Fund with the goal of increasing access to mental health services and education for young people, which is something I wish I had when I was younger," said Selena Gomez, Founder and Creator of Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund. "The mental health crisis is one of the most serious issues facing young people today and this work would not be possible without the support of partners, like SEPHORA, who not only believe in this mission, but donate crucial funds to expand mental health resources to young people around the world. I'm honored that Rare Beauty is partnering with SEPHORA this World Mental Health Day to raise funds for the Rare Impact Fund through Rare Beauty sales at SEPHORA."

Leveraging SEPHORA's global reach, donations* will be made across twenty-eight markets where SEPHORA operates, including Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong SAR, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Scott Friedman, Chief Executive Officer, Rare Beauty shared, "SEPHORA played an integral role in launching Rare Beauty in 2020 and has been a true partner in every facet of the business since. They have been incredibly supportive of Selena's vision to change the conversation in the beauty industry and shift the discussion toward acceptance and positivity, while also championing her personal mission to destigmatize mental health. This year, in honor of World Mental Health Day, we look forward to a successful joint fundraising effort with SEPHORA to benefit the Rare Impact Fund's work supporting mental health organizations worldwide focused on youth and underserved communities."

In the days leading up to World Mental Health Day, SEPHORA will rally its global beauty community to partake in an open conversation about mental health through a series of social content created in partnership with Rare Beauty. Together, Rare Beauty and SEPHORA are committed to destigmatizing conversations on mental health and celebrating what makes each of us rare.

"At SEPHORA, we believe that beauty can be a positive contributor to mental health. We share Rare Beauty's values of kindness and inclusion, which is why they were the ideal partner for us on World Mental Health Day," said Deborah Yeh, Global Chief Purpose Officer, SEPHORA. "We want the beauty industry to be a safe and welcoming place for everyone and are proud to use our global brand and network to support the Rare Impact Fund and their mission to shape positive conversations around mental health."

Elyse Cohen, VP of Social Impact Inclusion at Rare Beauty, and President of the Rare Impact Fund shared, "We are thrilled to partner with SEPHORA on World Mental Health Day to raise critical funds for youth mental health. It's because of our incredible community and corporate partners like SEPHORA that the Rare Impact Fund has been able to accomplish so much together. To date, the Rare Impact Fund has reached more than 740,000 young people, 10,000 teachers and administrators, and 367 educational systems and we're just getting started. Funds raised through the Make a Rare Impact campaign will directly support existing and future Rare Impact Fund grantees and ensure young people receive access to the resources they need to support their mental health."

Artemis Patrick, President of SEPHORA North America who previously served as a Global Merchandising Officer and led the Rare Beauty launch globally, added, "We are proud to have built a community of brands who lead with their values and are actively making a difference in the world and Rare Beauty is a prime example of that. On World Mental Health Day, SEPHORA is honored to team up with Selena and Rare Beauty to support the life-changing work the Rare Impact Fund is doing, and we welcome our entire SEPHORA beauty community to help us Make a Rare Impact."

For more information on the Rare Impact Fund, please visit: rareimpactfund.org.

*Up to a maximum of two hundred thousand euros within the European countries. Up to a maximum of AU$325K/NZ$350K across Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

About Sephora

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 46,000 passionate employees operating in 35 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 2700 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of close to 300 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission to expand the way the world sees beauty and empower the extraordinary in each of us.

About the Rare Impact Fund

The Rare Impact Fund was launched by Selena Gomez as part of her commitment to addressing mental health. One percent of all Rare Beauty sales are donated to the Rare Impact Fund. Rare Beauty also raises additional funds with philanthropic foundations, individuals, corporate partners, and the Rare Beauty community. The Rare Impact Fund supports organizations that expand access to mental health services for young people around the world. The Rare Impact Fund is a fiscally sponsored project of the Hopewell Fund, a 501(c)(3) public charity. To learn more about the Rare Impact Fund, visit rareimpactfund.org.

About Rare Beauty

Founder and creator Selena Gomez believes everyone is unique and rare. But today, too many people feel trapped by unrealistic expectations of beauty that are impossible to achieve. Rare Beauty is about celebrating who you are and what makes you different. This is makeup made to feel good in without hiding what makes you unique. We use makeup to shape positive conversations around beauty, self-acceptance, and mental health. Not only do we want everyone to feel good about themselves, we want to help them feel more authentically connected to one another and feel less alone in this world. Rare Beauty is available at SEPHORA, and RareBeauty.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231004894226/en/

Contacts:

Sephorapr@devriesglobal.com