Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Digital To Exhibit Jackpot Blitz at Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(US OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt Exchange:LVH3) is pleased to announce that it will showcase its next generation Jackpot Blitz® Dealerless Poker ETG at North America's largest gaming expo next week at the 2023 Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

The newest version of Jackpot Blitz® supports the Slot Accounting System protocol, with capabilities to accept cash/voucher and print voucher at each seat, commonly known as "Ticket In / Ticket Out".

Customers, investors, and all members of the general public are invited to come and play the world's leading dealerless electronic multiplayer poker table, Jackpot Blitz®.

Where: The Venetian Expo, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Booth # 2623

When: October 10-12

Registration/Website: https://www.globalgamingexpo.com/en-us.html

To view a short video of Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below:

Jackpot President and CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states "We continue to experience strong demand for Jackpot Blitz®. Our customers tell us that Jackpot Blitz® is more attractive than ever before because of the many problems it solves, including reducing labour expenses and the ability to fully automate the tournament functionality of a large-scale poker room. We are not aware of any other poker-first machines like Jackpot Blitz® in the marketplace, so we are uniquely positioned to take advantage of the macro trend toward automation in the casino industry. Through the innovative dealerless Jackpot Blitz® technology, casinos are quickly recognizing the benefits of more revenues by dealing more hands per hour while at the same time drastically reducing costs and eliminating operational/employee requirements all at once. Demand for Jackpot Blitz® has strengthened since introduction of our next generation Jackpot Blitz®, which allows for cash in / out and easier integration with each casino's back-end system."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital is a leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables for the cruise ship and land-based regulated casino industries. The Company specializes in dealerless poker which is complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for casino operators to efficiently control and optimize their poker business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian

President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Jackpot's future plans, the obtaining of customary regulatory approvals, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expects", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", "in due course" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

SOURCE: Jackpot Digital Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789786/jackpot-digital-to-exhibit-jackpot-blitzr-at-global-gaming-expo-in-las-vegas