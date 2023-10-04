Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed SPOWARS (SOW) on October 2, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SOW/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





SPOWARS (SOW) is a primary currency used and rewarded to users in the SPOWARS metaverse. It supports a range of services including content, shopping, sports, entertainment, media, and PG, while also expanding the ecosystem through data generated by user participation and activities.

At its core, SPOWARS introduces a cryptocurrency called "SOW," which serves as the key currency within its metaverse. This digital currency enables users to participate in various SPOWARS offerings, from sports-related events and gaming to entertainment and travel experiences. With SOW, users can seamlessly access a world of possibilities, all while enjoying low transaction fees and the convenience of a user-friendly wallet system. SOW is not just a currency; it's the gateway to an exciting digital realm where sports enthusiasts and cultural connoisseurs come together.

One of SPOWARS' standout features is its integration of NFTs. These digital tokens are used to represent ownership of unique digital assets, such as collectibles, artwork, and exclusive content. SPOWARS has harnessed the power of NFTs to create a vibrant marketplace where users can buy, sell, and trade these digital treasures. Whether you're a fan of iconic sports moments, virtual fashion, or rare digital art, the NFT ecosystem within SPOWARS has something for everyone. As the NFT market continues to grow, SPOWARS is at the forefront of this exciting movement, offering users the chance to own a piece of the digital future.

Beyond its cryptocurrency and NFT offerings, SPOWARS has an extensive roadmap that includes partnerships with sports celebrities, live streaming services, entertainment concerts, and a travel business. The project's ambition extends to creating a metaverse and multiverse, broadening its global reach and providing diverse opportunities for users to engage with their passions. With a commitment to innovation, SPOWARS is set to redefine the way we experience sports, entertainment, and culture, making it a compelling and forward-looking venture in the blockchain and digital realm.

About SOW Token

The SOW token is the digital currency at the heart of the SPOWARS ecosystem, designed to unlock a world of sports, entertainment, and cultural experiences. Operating on the blockchain, SOW offers users a secure, low-fee method for participating in various activities within the SPOWARS metaverse. Beyond its transactional utility, SOW tokens are also an essential component in the ownership and trading of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), allowing users to access unique digital assets, from collectibles to exclusive content. As the SPOWARS project expands, SOW tokens provide users with a versatile means to engage with sports celebrities, entertainment events, travel experiences, and much more, all while benefiting from the transparency and efficiency of blockchain technology.

Based on KLAY, SOW has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000). It was listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on October 2, 2023. Investors who are interested in SOW can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

