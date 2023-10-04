New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2023) - Priti Jain, MD, Founder and CEO of Nao Medical, was recognized by The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) and Women Elevating Women (W.E.W.) for her leadership in expanding access to affordable, high-quality healthcare for underserved communities with poor access to medical care in New York City. As a result of Dr. Jain's leadership, New Yorkers are safer and healthier. Nao Medical, which Dr. Jain founded in 2013, has served over a million New Yorkers through its network of 13+ clinics. The company offers a wide range of services, including telemedicine and personalized digital health, primary care, urgent care, women's health, mental health, and nutrition.





Dr. Jain is a graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program and is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion. She is also an essential contributor to the local economy, creating jobs and bringing unique and critically necessary products and services to communities in need.

The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) and Women Elevating Women (W.E.W.) celebrated the honorees of the 2023 Entrepreneurial Women of Impact Awards at a dinner and ceremony sponsored by JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking.

The event was held on Tuesday, September 19th, 2023, at The Minneapolis Club in Minneapolis, MN. The awards honor the achievements of twenty-four outstanding women entrepreneurs across North America for their outstanding professional achievements and exemplary service to their local and surrounding communities.

"We celebrate not only the phenomenal success of these twenty-four outstanding women but also their unwavering commitment to empowering others and lifting local communities. The Entrepreneurial Women of Impact Awards shine a spotlight on the remarkable achievements and the profound difference made through their dedication to service. Together, we honor each woman's legacy of excellence and community upliftment," said Camille Burns, CEO of the WPO.

"The collaboration between our team, WPO, and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking aims to highlight and celebrate the exceptional achievements of women of color entrepreneurs in North America, for their remarkable successes and community contributions. Together, we champion a future where every achievement is celebrated. Keep Elevating!" said Betty Hines, Founder and CEO of Women Elevating Women.

"We are proud to join WPO and W.E.W to celebrate this year's honorees and remain committed to recognizing and empowering women of all backgrounds, including those historically underserved, as they build new businesses and achieve their dreams," said Thelma Ferguson, Global Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Commercial Banking Vice Chair at JPMorgan Chase.

ABOUT NAO MEDICAL:

Nao Medical is a leading digital health platform that has been providing comprehensive healthcare solutions for over a decade. With 13+ physical locations, Nao Medical is committed to delivering high-quality, accessible, and equitable care to all, regardless of their zip code.

Nao Medical focuses on expanding into healthcare deserts, partnering with community-based organizations, and intentionally seeking out diverse communities to practice in. Nao Medical believes that total health encompasses physical health, mental health, and nutrition, and its innovative approach prioritizes well-being.

Through its Zero Zip code Wellness initiative, Nao Medical offers no-cost mammogram referrals and Pap smears to all women in the community, helping to decrease the incidence of breast and cervical cancers. Nao Medical also provides informative, accessible, and high-quality care online and in person, bridging healthcare gaps and empowering individuals to take charge of their health.

