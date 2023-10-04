BH Macro Limited - Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 04

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY US PERSON, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH ITS DISTRIBUTION MAY BE UNLAWFUL

4 October 2023

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

(an authorised closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a non-cellular company limited by shares under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

The Company's board of directors (the "Board") announces that it has today published a supplementary prospectus (the "Supplementary Prospectus") supplementing the prospectus published by the Company on 23 January 2023 in relation to the Initial Issue and Issuance Programme of, in aggregate, up to 220 million new ordinary shares of no par value each in the capital of the Company ("Shares") to be denominated as either Sterling shares (the "Sterling Shares") or US dollar shares (the "US Dollar Shares") (the "Prospectus").

The Supplementary Prospectus has been issued following the publication of the Company's interim report and unaudited financial statements of the Company as at and for the six month period to 30 June 2023 (the "2023 Interim Report") and the publication of the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Master Fund as at and for the period ending 30 June 2023 of Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the "2023 Master Fund Interim Financial Statements").

The Prospectus (comprising a summary, a registration document and a securities note) published by the Company on 23 January 2023, together with the Supplementary Prospectus and the supplementary prospectus published by the Company on 18 April 2023, comprise the Prospectus in relation to the Issuance Programme for up to 220 million new Shares, of which 146,875,600 Shares (to be denominated either as Sterling Shares or US Dollar Shares) remain available for issue.

Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus and the 2023 Interim Report will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus, the 2023 Interim Report and the 2023 Master Fund Interim Financial Statements are available on the Company's website at www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries

BH Macro

Richard Horlick

Chairman

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

William Simmonds / Rupert Budge Tel: +44 (0) 20 7742 4000

Important Notice

The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness.

Nothing contained herein constitutes or should be construed as (i) investment, tax, financial, accounting or legal advice (ii) a representation that any investment or strategy is suitable or appropriate to individual circumstances or (iii) a personal recommendation.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc, which conducts its UK investment banking activities as J.P. Morgan Cazenove ("JPMC"), which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority and the FCA in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for the Company and no-one else in connection with the Initial Issue and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to customers of JPMC or for providing advice in relation to the Initial Issue, or any other matter referred to herein.