Three more leading North American carriers opt for Sonim Mobile Hotspots; Total commitments for Sonim Connect wireless internet portfolio reach six for 2024 launch, signifying robust demand for value-centric solutions

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2023) - Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) today reported the latest advancements in its momentum series. A total of six customers have now chosen Sonim's wireless internet devices for their 2024 line-up. This news builds on previous announcements that three customers had already committed to Sonim's new range of mobile hotspots and modems. This recent commitment from three additional North American tier-one carriers to the value-centric model is a significant endorsement of Sonim's growing portfolio of connected devices. It also demonstrates their readiness to meet the needs of both consumers and budget-conscious business customers in 2024. This development signifies another milestone in the growth trajectory of the Sonim Connect family of wireless internet devices as they gear up for the 2024 launch of their second mobile hotspot.

"At Sonim, we're committed to reshaping connectivity standards by delivering high-performance, feature-rich products at an attractive price point," said Chuck Becher, CCO of Sonim Technologies. "We aim to be a brand synonymous with quality, affordability, and trust for both consumers, business customers, and public safety. Our business model allows us to provide exceptional products that will continue to grow Sonim's market share and profitability. The market's continued acceptance of our entire portfolio has been phenomenal, and we're excited about the trajectory ahead."

The new value-tier 5G mobile hotspot is perfect for businesses and consumers who require reliable, on-the-go connectivity yet demand affordability. This device supports global 5G connectivity, boasts cutting-edge design features such as SRS antenna switching to help optimize performance, and a powerful rechargeable battery to ensure you keep going through a full workday. Use the battery as a power bank and with Quick Charge you can top it off in no time. Furthermore, it incorporates Wi-Fi® 6E technology and Qualcomm's Snapdragon® 5G X62 Modem RF-system, robust security measures, and Sonim's signature durability and reliability. The device is backed by the Company's 12-point rugged performance standards (RPS) with IP68 and MIL-STD-810H ratings which make it waterproof, dustproof, and drop proof-perfect for handling life's unexpected challenges.

"The continued adoption of Sonim's new portfolio of durable and value-conscious connected devices is a testament to their strategic focus on quality, affordability, and trust," commented Prakash Sangram, Founder and Principal at Tantra Analyst. "It's impressive to see their innovative products gaining such quick traction across the industry."

To learn more, contact sales@sonimtech.com.

For executive interviews, contact pr@sonimtech.com.

###

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices, including phones, wireless internet data devices, tablets and accessories designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States-including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada-Bell, Rogers and TELUS Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Media Contact

Anette Gaven

M: 619-993-3058

pr@sonimtech.com

Investor Relations Contact

Matt Kreps

M: 214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to, among other things, the declaring and reaffirming of Sonim's business strategy and objectives, the timing of the availability of the new products, the successful expansion of Sonim's market presence in the new market segment, market reception of Sonim's products, and Sonim's ability to grow and to capitalize the market opportunity. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by Sonim, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "future," "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "intend," "estimate," "continue," or similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: Sonim's lack of prior experience in the sector of data devices; Sonim may experience material delays in realizing its projected timelines; Sonim's ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position; Sonim's ability to continue to develop solutions to address user needs effectively, including its next generation products; anticipated sales levels of both new and legacy products; Sonim's reliance on its channel partners to generate a substantial majority of its revenues; the limited operating history in Sonim's markets; Sonim's ongoing restructuring and transformation of its business; the variation of Sonim's quarterly results; the lengthy customization and certification processes for Sonim's wireless carries customers; the impact of global macroeconomic events, inflation, and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the other risk factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Sonim's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly filings on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182857