Shippeo, the leading supply chain visibility platform, has announced the appointment of Julia Overmars as their new Senior Vice President of People. This strategic role highlights Shippeo's dedication to its employees and the importance of cultivating a people-centric culture within the organization. Julia's extensive experience, international background, and passion for driving human and organizational excellence will make her an invaluable addition to Shippeo's Executive team.

Julia brings with her an impressive background, boasting a remarkable 15-year tenure in the field of international Human Resources. Her journey began at Lufthansa Airlines, where she held diverse roles globally, accumulating invaluable insights into HR on a global scale. Following Julia's time at Lufthansa, she transitioned into the SaaS industry, contributing her expertise to NASDAQ listed technology companies AvePoint and Liveperson, where Julia spearheaded transformative initiatives, particularly in the EMEA markets, as a pivotal member of the People Group charter. Julia's portfolio of achievements includes managing multiple countries, and her extensive experience played a vital role in not only expanding the business but also tripling the workforce.

In response to her appointment, Julia Overmars said:

"I am thrilled to join Shippeo as the Senior Vice President of People, as it presents a remarkable opportunity to drive meaningful change within the organization. I am excited to collaborate with the talented team at Shippeo and contribute to its mission of transforming supply chain visibility. Together, we will foster an inclusive and high-performing work environment that empowers our employees to reach their full potential."

CEO and Co-Founder at Shippeo Pierre Khoury said:

"We are very pleased to welcome Julia Overmars as Shippeo's new Senior Vice President of People. Julia's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Shippeo as we continue our rapid global growth in Europe, North America and APAC. Julia's expertise in building and developing exceptional teams, along with her ability to establish HR programs, structures, and frameworks made her the ideal choice for this crucial role. Shippeo's people are a significant driving force behind our continued success, exemplified by an impressive recommendation rate of 90% on Glassdoor, reflecting our employees' strong willingness to recommend Shippeo as a workplace."

About Shippeo

Shippeo is a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility, helping major shippers and logistics service providers operate more resilient, sustainable, and customer-centric supply chains. This is made possible with highly accurate real-time operational visibility and Transport Process Automation to streamline transportation processes, reduce latency and improve operational efficiency. Their Multimodal Visibility Network integrates with more than 1,000 TMS, telematics and ELD systems, enabling Shippeo's platform to provide instant access to real-time shipment tracking across all transport modes, in a single portal, through an intuitive user experience. A proprietary and industry-leading machine learning algorithm offers unmatched ETA accuracy, allowing supply chain companies to quickly anticipate problems, proactively alert customers, efficiently manage exceptions with collaborative workflows, and GHG emissions from supply chain transport. Hundreds of customers, including global brands like Ahold Delhaize, AkzoNobel, Amazon, Avery Dennison, Bosch Siemens Hausgeräte, Carrefour, Coca-Cola HBC, Jaguar Land Rover, Heineken, Kuehne+Nagel, L'Oréal, LVMH, Renault Group, Sabic, Saint-Gobain, Siemens Energy and XPO Logistics, trust Shippeo to track more than 32 million shipments per year across 110 countries. Learn more at www.shippeo.com.

